Top 10 Mystery K-dramas
Amidst a society obsessed with emotions, a prosecutor with none and a passionate detective team up to unravel a web of mysterious murders
Image: tvN
Stranger
Bound by a mysterious walkie-talkie, a cold case detective from the present links up with a detective in the past to rewrite the course of justice
Image: tvN
Signal
A man accused of murdering his wife and daughter wakes up from a coma with amnesia, racing against time to uncover the truth and clear his name
Image: SBS
Defendant
A team of special police officers, each possessing unique abilities, delve into a string of bizarre murders, confronting their own inner demons in the process
Image: tvN
Awaken
In a mysterious village where the living and the dead coexist, a group of people with the uncanny ability to see the spirits of the missing embark on a quest to uncover the truth behind their disappearances
Image: OCN
Missing: The Other Side
Haunted by the ghosts of his past, a troubled detective pursues a relentless hunt for a serial child abductor, determined to bring justice to the innocent
Image: SBS
Nobody Knows
Seeking a cure for her daughter's mysterious illness, a desperate woman turns to a religious cult, only to discover a sinister truth that threatens to consume her
Image: OCN
Save Me
A woman who can see the future in her dreams and a prosecutor who believes in justice join forces to prevent crimes before they happen, their destinies intertwined in a web of fate
Image: SBS
While You Were Sleeping
Within the confines of a sharehouse, five college students find their lives entangled in a murder mystery, facing the challenges of friendship, love, and self-discovery amidst a web of secrets
Image: JTBC
Age of Youth
An unstoppable force of nature, a voice profiler with perfect memory and a detective with an unwavering sense of justice team up to unravel a series of heinous murders, their voices echoing through the city in pursuit of truth
Image: OCN
Voice