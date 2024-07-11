Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
ENTERTAINMENT
july 11, 2024
Top 10 mystery movies on Netflix
Detectives hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives in this dark and gripping thriller
Seven (1995)
Image: IMDb
U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels investigates the disappearance of a patient from a remote mental institution, uncovering shocking secrets
Shutter Island (2010)
Image: IMDb
When his wife goes missing, a husband becomes the prime suspect, revealing a twisted tale of deception and betrayal
Gone Girl (2014)
Image: IMDb
Detective Benoit Blanc returns to solve a new mystery involving tech billionaires and their secrets on a private island
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)
Image: IMDb
A woman discovers a phone that connects her to a stranger in the past, leading to terrifying consequences
The Call (2020)
Image: IMDb
A man searches for the truth behind his brother's mysterious abduction and sudden memory loss
Image: IMDb
Forgotten (2017)
A New York cop and his wife go on a European vacation, only to be framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire
Murder Mystery (2019)
Image: IMDb
A symbologist uncovers a secret society and a hidden truth about Christianity while solving a murder in the Louvre
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
Image: IMDb
An agoraphobic woman believes she witnessed a crime in her neighbor's house, but no one believes her
The Woman in the Window (2021)
Image: IMDb
A woman's weekend getaway turns into a nightmare when her friend goes missing and she becomes the prime suspect
The Weekend Away (2022)
Image: IMDb
