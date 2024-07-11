Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

ENTERTAINMENT

july 11, 2024

Top 10 mystery movies on Netflix

Detectives hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives in this dark and gripping thriller

Seven (1995)

Image: IMDb 

U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels investigates the disappearance of a patient from a remote mental institution, uncovering shocking secrets

Shutter Island (2010)

Image: IMDb 

When his wife goes missing, a husband becomes the prime suspect, revealing a twisted tale of deception and betrayal

 Gone Girl (2014)

Image: IMDb 

Detective Benoit Blanc returns to solve a new mystery involving tech billionaires and their secrets on a private island

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Image: IMDb 

A woman discovers a phone that connects her to a stranger in the past, leading to terrifying consequences

The Call (2020)

Image: IMDb 

A man searches for the truth behind his brother's mysterious abduction and sudden memory loss

Image: IMDb 

Forgotten (2017)

A New York cop and his wife go on a European vacation, only to be framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire

Murder Mystery (2019)

Image: IMDb 

A symbologist uncovers a secret society and a hidden truth about Christianity while solving a murder in the Louvre

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Image: IMDb 

An agoraphobic woman believes she witnessed a crime in her neighbor's house, but no one believes her

The Woman in the Window (2021)

Image: IMDb 

A woman's weekend getaway turns into a nightmare when her friend goes missing and she becomes the prime suspect

The Weekend Away (2022)

Image: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here