Pujya Doss

september 03, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Non-romantic K-drama Gems

Detectives bridge past and present to solve cold cases Gripping and suspenseful crime drama with a touch of supernatural

Signal 

Image: tvN

 A prosecutor and a detective team up to unravel political corruption Complex, thought-provoking thriller

Strange

Image: tvN

Crown Prince battles zombies in a historical setting A unique fusion of historical drama and horror

Kingdom

Image: Netflix

Office drama follows the struggles of temporary workers Realistic portrayal of corporate life

Misaeng 

Image: tvN

Dark comedy delves into fierce competition among wealthy families in an elite neighborhood Satirical and engaging

SKY Castle 

Image: JTBC

Cult-thriller exposes a sinister religious group's grip on a community Intense and suspenseful

Save Me

Image: OCN

Emergency call center workers solve crimes using voice profiling—thrilling and fast-paced crime series

Image: OCN

Voice 

College friends navigate life and family dynamics in Nostalgic slice-of-life drama with humor and heart

Image: tvN

Reply 1994 

A young woman, bullied to the point of deciding to drop out of school, plans the best way to get revenge After becoming a primary school teacher

The Glory

Image: Netflix

The detective gets sent back to the '80s, solving cases with limited resources Time-traveling crime mystery

Life on Mars 

Image: OCN

