Top 10 Non-romantic K-drama Gems
Detectives bridge past and present to solve cold cases Gripping and suspenseful crime drama with a touch of supernatural
Signal
Image: tvN
A prosecutor and a detective team up to unravel political corruption Complex, thought-provoking thriller
Strange
Image: tvN
Crown Prince battles zombies in a historical setting A unique fusion of historical drama and horror
Kingdom
Image: Netflix
Office drama follows the struggles of temporary workers Realistic portrayal of corporate life
Misaeng
Image: tvN
Dark comedy delves into fierce competition among wealthy families in an elite neighborhood Satirical and engaging
SKY Castle
Image: JTBC
Cult-thriller exposes a sinister religious group's grip on a community Intense and suspenseful
Save Me
Image: OCN
Emergency call center workers solve crimes using voice profiling—thrilling and fast-paced crime series
Image: OCN
Voice
College friends navigate life and family dynamics in Nostalgic slice-of-life drama with humor and heart
Image: tvN
Reply 1994
A young woman, bullied to the point of deciding to drop out of school, plans the best way to get revenge After becoming a primary school teacher
The Glory
Image: Netflix
The detective gets sent back to the '80s, solving cases with limited resources Time-traveling crime mystery
Life on Mars
Image: OCN