Top 10 Noona K-dramas
The story revolves around a retired national athlete who meets a popular private instructor called the “1 Billion Won Man” and who is captivated by her vibrant personality
Crash Course in Romance
Source: Netflix
A woman in her 30s who has never dated a man and is already losing hope in love unexpectedly meets a young man who is her friend's younger brother, and something sparked between them
Something in the Rain
Source: JTBC
A talented baker who is always insecure about her weight gets publicly dumped by her boyfriend, the same night she gets hired by a very good-looking man who owns a restaurant, and the two never get along
My Lovely Sam Soon
Source: MBC
The drama is about a passionate marketer who is planning to start her own brand and meets a marketer at her company who has romantic feelings for her but she rejects him because of their age difference
She Would Never Know
Source: JTBC
A handsome and young chief editor of a company gets entangled in the life of his childhood friend who was once a popular writer but now is divorced, a single mother, and facing challenges in her life
Romance Is a Bonus Book
Source:tvN
A politician’s daughter who lives a restricted life enters into a loveless marriage for her father’s benefit. After a divorce, her life takes a new turn when she meets a kind-hearted young man
Encounter
Source:tvN
A story about a crime writer who married a lawyer. Despite her seemingly happy marriage she starts contemplating becoming a widow rather than getting a divorce
Cheat on Me If You Can
Source: KBS2
The story is about a single mother who is trying to start a new life in a new neighborhood who always bullied by neighbors, meets a charming constable, who makes her fall in love again
When the Camellia Blooms
Source: KBS2
The story is about a cold-hearted well-known woman in the fashion industry, who met a popular freelance fashion photographer, and things take an unexpected turn
Now, We Are Breaking Up
Source: SBS