 Sugandha Srivastava

july 20, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Noona K-dramas

The story revolves around a retired national athlete who meets a popular private instructor called the “1 Billion Won Man” and who is captivated by her vibrant personality

Crash Course in Romance

Source: Netflix

Forecasting Love and Weather

Source: JTBC

A cute love story about Lee Shi Woo, a young and playful man who is in a relationship with a beautiful woman who appears to be cold and older than him

A woman in her 30s who has never dated a man and is already losing hope in love unexpectedly meets a young man who is her friend's younger brother, and something sparked between them

Something in the Rain

Source: JTBC

A talented baker who is always insecure about her weight gets publicly dumped by her boyfriend, the same night she gets hired by a very good-looking man who owns a restaurant, and the two never get along

My Lovely Sam Soon

Source: MBC

The drama is about a passionate marketer who is planning to start her own brand and meets a marketer at her company who has romantic feelings for her but she rejects him because of their age difference

She Would Never Know

Source: JTBC

A handsome and young chief editor of a company gets entangled in the life of his childhood friend who was once a popular writer but now is divorced, a single mother, and facing challenges in her life

Romance Is a Bonus Book

Source:tvN

A politician’s daughter who lives a restricted life enters into a loveless marriage for her father’s benefit. After a divorce, her life takes a new turn when she meets a kind-hearted young man

Encounter

Source:tvN

A story about a crime writer who married a lawyer. Despite her seemingly happy marriage she starts contemplating becoming a widow rather than getting a divorce

Cheat on Me If You Can

Source: KBS2

The story is about a single mother who is trying to start a new life in a new neighborhood who always bullied by neighbors, meets a charming constable, who makes her fall in love again

When the Camellia Blooms

Source: KBS2

The story is about a cold-hearted well-known woman in the fashion industry, who met a popular freelance fashion photographer, and things take an unexpected turn

Now, We Are Breaking Up

Source: SBS

