Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

july 17, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 OCN K-dramas 

Park Gwang Ho, a skilled detective from 1986, time travels to modern-day Seoul and teams up with eccentric detective Kim Sun Jae and psychology professor Shin Jae Yi to solve crimes

Tunnel

Source: OCN

To combat rising violent crimes, suspended detective Oh Goo Tak forms an unconventional team of criminals, guided by Police Inspector Yoo Mi Young's rational and emotional tactics

Bad Guys

Source: OCN

Yoon Hwa Pyung, a young psychic, reunites with exorcist Choi Yoon and detective Kang Kil Yeong to defeat a powerful demon

The Guest

Source: OCN

Yoon Jong Woo moves to a budget hostel in Seoul and grows fearful of his eccentric neighbors as strange occurrences unfold.

Strangers From Hell

Source: OCN

Skilled veterinarian and assassin Kim Soo Hyun becomes the target of detective Do Hyun Jin as they uncover a surprising connection

Kill It

Source: OCN

The Counters, disguised as noodle restaurant workers, use their unique abilities to fight evil spirits seeking eternal life

The Uncanny Counter

Source: OCN

Seo Do Won, haunted by his father's sin, and Han Seo Kyung, seeking her father's killer, investigate a parallel universe murder case

Train

Source: OCN

After an accident, crime investigation team leader Han Tae Joo travels back in time to 1988, solving a serial murder case

Life On Mars

Source: OCN

Moo Jin Hyuk, a detective haunted by his wife's death, joins forces with voice profiler Kang Kwon Joo to catch a serial killer targeting their loved ones

Voice

Source: OCN

Detective Jang Deuk Cheon's daughter is abducted, leading him on a relentless pursuit to unravel the mystery and save her

Duel

Source: OCN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here