Top 10 OCN K-dramas
Park Gwang Ho, a skilled detective from 1986, time travels to modern-day Seoul and teams up with eccentric detective Kim Sun Jae and psychology professor Shin Jae Yi to solve crimes
Tunnel
To combat rising violent crimes, suspended detective Oh Goo Tak forms an unconventional team of criminals, guided by Police Inspector Yoo Mi Young's rational and emotional tactics
Bad Guys
Yoon Hwa Pyung, a young psychic, reunites with exorcist Choi Yoon and detective Kang Kil Yeong to defeat a powerful demon
The Guest
Yoon Jong Woo moves to a budget hostel in Seoul and grows fearful of his eccentric neighbors as strange occurrences unfold.
Strangers From Hell
Skilled veterinarian and assassin Kim Soo Hyun becomes the target of detective Do Hyun Jin as they uncover a surprising connection
Kill It
The Counters, disguised as noodle restaurant workers, use their unique abilities to fight evil spirits seeking eternal life
The Uncanny Counter
Seo Do Won, haunted by his father's sin, and Han Seo Kyung, seeking her father's killer, investigate a parallel universe murder case
Train
After an accident, crime investigation team leader Han Tae Joo travels back in time to 1988, solving a serial murder case
Life On Mars
Moo Jin Hyuk, a detective haunted by his wife's death, joins forces with voice profiler Kang Kwon Joo to catch a serial killer targeting their loved ones
Voice
Detective Jang Deuk Cheon's daughter is abducted, leading him on a relentless pursuit to unravel the mystery and save her
Duel
