Top 10 Office Romance K-dramas

Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong), a researcher in Go Food's Food Development Team 1, reluctantly agrees to impersonate her friend on a blind date, leading to unexpected complications when she meets Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop), the CEO of Go Food
Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon), the narcissistic vice-chairman of Yumyung Group, realizes his feelings for his capable secretary Kim Mi So (Park Min Young) after she announces her resignation
SOURCE: tvN
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?
Noh Ji Wook (Ji Chang Wook), a prosecutor turned private attorney, and Eun Bong Hee (Nam Ji Hyun), a prosecutor trainee, team up to solve a murder case while discovering their intertwined past
SOURCE: SBS
Suspicious Partner
Kang Dani (Lee Na Young), a divorced former advertising copywriter, and Cha Eun Ho (Lee Jong Suk), a successful author and editor-in-chief, navigate personal and professional challenges while realizing their true feelings for each other
SOURCE: tvN
Romance is a Bonus Book
Park Min Young portrays Jin Ha Kyung, the diligent general forecaster at the Korea Meteorological Administration, while Song Kang plays Lee Shi Woo, the free-spirited head of Special Reporting Division 2
SOURCE: JTBC
Forecasting Love and Weather
Yoo In Na portrays Oh Jin Shim, a top actress who takes on the role of a secretary to lawyer Kwon Jung Rok (Lee Dong Wook) as part of her comeback plan, leading to unexpected romance
SOURCE: tvN
Touch Your Heart
SOURCE: KBS2
Baek Jin Hee portrays Jwa Yoon Yi, a skilled and adaptable secretary, who meets Choi Daniel's character Nam Chi Won, a director of a media company indifferent to others, sparking an unexpected dynamic
Jugglers
Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) a young woman with superhuman strength who becomes a bodyguard for rich heir Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik), CEO of a gaming company, and eventually falls for him amidst solving kidnapping cases in her neighborhood
SOURCE: JTBC
Strong Girl Bong Soon
Sung Deok Mi (Park Min Young), chief curator at Cheum Museum of Art and a secret fangirl of Cha Shi An, who pretends to date Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook) to dispel dating rumors and eventually falls in love with him
Her Private Life
SOURCE: tvN
Gu Won (Lee Jun Ho), heir of The King Group, embroiled in an inheritance battle, and Cheon Sa Rang (Im Yoon Ah), a cheerful hotelier whose demeanor changes upon meeting Gu Won