Saumya

MARCH 25, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Office Romance K-dramas

SOURCE: SBS

Business Proposal

Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong), a researcher in Go Food's Food Development Team 1, reluctantly agrees to impersonate her friend on a blind date, leading to unexpected complications when she meets Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop), the CEO of Go Food

Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon), the narcissistic vice-chairman of Yumyung Group, realizes his feelings for his capable secretary Kim Mi So (Park Min Young) after she announces her resignation

SOURCE: tvN

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Noh Ji Wook (Ji Chang Wook), a prosecutor turned private attorney, and Eun Bong Hee (Nam Ji Hyun), a prosecutor trainee, team up to solve a murder case while discovering their intertwined past

SOURCE: SBS

Suspicious Partner

 Kang Dani (Lee Na Young), a divorced former advertising copywriter, and Cha Eun Ho (Lee Jong Suk), a successful author and editor-in-chief, navigate personal and professional challenges while realizing their true feelings for each other

SOURCE: tvN

Romance is a Bonus Book

Park Min Young portrays Jin Ha Kyung, the diligent general forecaster at the Korea Meteorological Administration, while Song Kang plays Lee Shi Woo, the free-spirited head of Special Reporting Division 2

SOURCE: JTBC

Forecasting Love and Weather

Yoo In Na portrays Oh Jin Shim, a top actress who takes on the role of a secretary to lawyer Kwon Jung Rok (Lee Dong Wook) as part of her comeback plan, leading to unexpected romance

SOURCE: tvN

Touch Your Heart

SOURCE: KBS2

Baek Jin Hee portrays Jwa Yoon Yi, a skilled and adaptable secretary, who meets Choi Daniel's character Nam Chi Won, a director of a media company indifferent to others, sparking an unexpected dynamic

Jugglers

Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) a young woman with superhuman strength who becomes a bodyguard for rich heir Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik), CEO of a gaming company, and eventually falls for him amidst solving kidnapping cases in her neighborhood

SOURCE: JTBC

Strong Girl Bong Soon

Sung Deok Mi (Park Min Young), chief curator at Cheum Museum of Art and a secret fangirl of Cha Shi An, who pretends to date Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook) to dispel dating rumors and eventually falls in love with him

Her Private Life

SOURCE: tvN

Gu Won (Lee Jun Ho), heir of The King Group, embroiled in an inheritance battle, and Cheon Sa Rang (Im Yoon Ah), a cheerful hotelier whose demeanor changes upon meeting Gu Won

King The Land

SOURCE: JTBC

