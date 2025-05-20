Heading 3

Suhasini OSWAL

 Lifestyle

MAY 20, 2025

Top 10 One Direction Songs to Add to Your Playlist 

This debut smash hit is pure pop perfection catchy, upbeat, and guaranteed to make you smile

What Makes You Beautiful

Image Source: IMDb

A more emotional and mature vibe from the band, this song blends acoustic tones with heartfelt lyrics about love and memories

Story of My Life

Image Source: IMDb

A powerful single with a rock edge, Drag Me Down shows the boys confident and stronger than ever

Drag Me Down

Image Source: IMDb

Soft, sweet, and intimate, this one’s all about appreciating the tiny details that make someone special

Little Things

Image Source: IMDb

As the title says, it’s a total bangerfun, flashy, and packed with swagger, it’s pure pop fun with a catchy chorus that sticks in your head for days

Best Song Ever

Image Source: IMDb

A smooth, nostalgic track about growing up and how life keeps moving but with that classic One Direction charm

Night Changes

Image Source: IMDb

An upbeat, confident love song with a killer chorus, it’s catchy and full of swagger, perfect for feeling like the main character in your own music video

Steal My Girl

Image Source: One direction Instagram

A dramatic, emotional ballad with epic vocals and a soaring chorus, it’s raw and heartfelt great for those moments when you want to sing your heart out

You & I

Image Source: IMDb

Pure, carefree fun! This song is all about young love and good vibes with a super catchy beat and impossible not to dance along and smile when this one plays

Kiss You

Image Source: IMDb

A classic early hit that’s upbeat, fun, and filled with flirty energy

One Thing

Image Source: IMDb

