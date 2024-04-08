Heading 3

april 08, 2024

Top 10 opening days of female lead movies


Alia Bhatt's film with Meghna Gulzar, Raazi rests at the 10th position with a 7.33 Cr net opening day collection in India 

Raazi

Image: IMDb

Sunny Leone starrer Jism 2 scored 7.46 Cr net on its first day in India 

Image: IMDb

Jism 2

The Kangana Ranaut starrer period drama took an opening of 7.66 Cr net in India and rests in 8th position 

Image: IMDb

Manikarnika

Another Sunny Leone starrer Ragini MMS took an opening of 7.93 Cr and rests in the 7th position 

Ragini MMS 2

Image: IMDb

Priyanka Chopra starrer sports drama, Mary Kom stands at the 6th position with an 8.32 Cr net collection

Mary Kom

Image: IMDb

Kangana Ranaut's Super hit romantic comedy-drama, Tanu Weds Manu Returns rests at 5th position with 8.61 Cr

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Image: IMDb

Alia Bhatt's feel-good movie, Dear Zindagi took an opening of 8.62 Cr net and rests at the 4th position 

Dear Zindagi

Image: IMDb

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer heist comedy-drama, Crew took an opening of 9.50 Cr net and stands at the third position 

Crew

Image: IMDb

Alia Bhatt's movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali scored 9.62 Cr net and enjoyed the second position

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Image: IMDb

Veere Di Wedding

Image: IMDb

Another Kareena Kapoor starrer is on the top! Veere Di Wedding tops the chart with a 10.42 Cr net opening on its first day 

