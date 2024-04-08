Heading 3
april 08, 2024
Top 10 opening days of female lead movies
Alia Bhatt's film with Meghna Gulzar, Raazi rests at the 10th position with a 7.33 Cr net opening day collection in India
Raazi
Sunny Leone starrer Jism 2 scored 7.46 Cr net on its first day in India
Jism 2
The Kangana Ranaut starrer period drama took an opening of 7.66 Cr net in India and rests in 8th position
Manikarnika
Another Sunny Leone starrer Ragini MMS took an opening of 7.93 Cr and rests in the 7th position
Ragini MMS 2
Priyanka Chopra starrer sports drama, Mary Kom stands at the 6th position with an 8.32 Cr net collection
Mary Kom
Kangana Ranaut's Super hit romantic comedy-drama, Tanu Weds Manu Returns rests at 5th position with 8.61 Cr
Tanu Weds Manu Returns
Alia Bhatt's feel-good movie, Dear Zindagi took an opening of 8.62 Cr net and rests at the 4th position
Dear Zindagi
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer heist comedy-drama, Crew took an opening of 9.50 Cr net and stands at the third position
Crew
Alia Bhatt's movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali scored 9.62 Cr net and enjoyed the second position
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Veere Di Wedding
Another Kareena Kapoor starrer is on the top! Veere Di Wedding tops the chart with a 10.42 Cr net opening on its first day
