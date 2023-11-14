Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 14, 2023

Top 10 openings of Salman Khan movies

Megastar's Tiger 3 raked over 44.5 crores net on its first day and became the biggest Salman Khan opener ever

Tiger 3

Salman Khan's Bharat was his previous biggest opener with 42 Crores nett on Day 1

Bharat

The family entertainer directed by Sooraj Barjatya collected 40 crores on day 1 

 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial enjoying the third spot with a bumper opening of 36 crores in 2016

Sultan

The actor-director duo returned with Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 and gave an opening of 34 crores nett at the box office

Tiger Zinda Hai

The 2012 released film recorded an opening of 30 Crores nett at the box office. It was huge at the time of its release

Ek Tha Tiger

Even the underwhelming film of Salman Khan, Race 3 recorded an opening of 28 crores at the box office

Race 3

Probably the best movie of Salman Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan took an opening of 27 crores at the box office

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 

 Kick

Sajid Nadiadwala's directorial film, Kick opened with 24 crores at the box office

Salman Khan's Bodyguard smashes box office records in 2011 and recorded an opening of 21 crores

Bodyguard 

