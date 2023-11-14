Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 14, 2023
Top 10 openings of Salman Khan movies
Megastar's Tiger 3 raked over 44.5 crores net on its first day and became the biggest Salman Khan opener ever
Tiger 3
Image: Imdb
Salman Khan's Bharat was his previous biggest opener with 42 Crores nett on Day 1
Image: Imdb
Bharat
The family entertainer directed by Sooraj Barjatya collected 40 crores on day 1
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Image: Imdb
The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial enjoying the third spot with a bumper opening of 36 crores in 2016
Sultan
Image: Imdb
The actor-director duo returned with Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 and gave an opening of 34 crores nett at the box office
Tiger Zinda Hai
Image: Imdb
The 2012 released film recorded an opening of 30 Crores nett at the box office. It was huge at the time of its release
Ek Tha Tiger
Image: Imdb
Even the underwhelming film of Salman Khan, Race 3 recorded an opening of 28 crores at the box office
Race 3
Image: Imdb
Probably the best movie of Salman Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan took an opening of 27 crores at the box office
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Image: Imdb
Kick
Image: Imdb
Sajid Nadiadwala's directorial film, Kick opened with 24 crores at the box office
Salman Khan's Bodyguard smashes box office records in 2011 and recorded an opening of 21 crores
Bodyguard
Image: Imdb
