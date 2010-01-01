Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

september 20, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 OSTs sung by SHINee

SHINee's Onew created a lovely OST titled Mind Warning as the soundtrack for the drama Forecasting Love and Weather, featuring Song Kang and Park Min Young in the lead roles

Image credits- JTBC

Mind Warning - Forecasting Love and Weather 

In the K-drama History of a Salaryman, SHINee's Key showcased his talent by contributing to the OST with the song Bravo, a collaboration with Lee Teuk

Image credits- SBS TV

Bravo- History of a Salaryman

Taemin has captivated us not only with his exceptional singing and dancing but also with his contributions to drama OSTs. In Navillera, he left his mark with the song My Day

My Day- Navillera

Image credits- tvN

The classic OST, Stand By Me, brings back memories of the beloved Gu Jun Pyo and his F4 friends, along with the charming Geum Jan Di

Image credits- KBS2

Stand By Me- Boys Over Flowers

Prosecutor Princess is a 2010 drama that features the talents of all SHINee members, as they contributed to the OST with the song Fly High

Fly High- Prosecutor Princess

Image credits- SBS

In Your Eyes- To The Beautiful You

Image credits-  SBS

Once again, Onew graced a drama with his musical talents. He sang an OST for To the Beautiful You, which also stars SHINee's Minho, titled In Your Eyes

Key collaborated with NCT's Doyoung to create the song Cool, which was featured in the K-drama 38 Task Force

Image credits- OCN

Cool- 38 Task Force

Steps is a song featuring Taemin's vocals, and it was included in the OST of the drama Prime Minister and I

Image credits- KBS2

Steps -Prime Minister & I

SHINee once again showcased their collective talent for a K-Drama OST. In The Warrior's Way, the idol group contributed the song Obsession to the soundtrack

Obsession- The Warrior’s Way

Image credits- Fuse Media, Sad Flutes, Relativity Media

If you enjoyed the K-drama You Are My Spring, you must have heard SHINee's Onew, as he provided the song Dear My Spring for the series' soundtrack

Image credits- tvN

Dear My Spring- You Are My Spring

