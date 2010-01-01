Top 10 OSTs sung by SHINee
SHINee's Onew created a lovely OST titled Mind Warning as the soundtrack for the drama Forecasting Love and Weather, featuring Song Kang and Park Min Young in the lead roles
Image credits- JTBC
Mind Warning - Forecasting Love and Weather
In the K-drama History of a Salaryman, SHINee's Key showcased his talent by contributing to the OST with the song Bravo, a collaboration with Lee Teuk
Image credits- SBS TV
Bravo- History of a Salaryman
Taemin has captivated us not only with his exceptional singing and dancing but also with his contributions to drama OSTs. In Navillera, he left his mark with the song My Day
My Day- Navillera
Image credits- tvN
The classic OST, Stand By Me, brings back memories of the beloved Gu Jun Pyo and his F4 friends, along with the charming Geum Jan Di
Image credits- KBS2
Stand By Me- Boys Over Flowers
Prosecutor Princess is a 2010 drama that features the talents of all SHINee members, as they contributed to the OST with the song Fly High
Fly High- Prosecutor Princess
Image credits- SBS
In Your Eyes- To The Beautiful You
Image credits- SBS
Once again, Onew graced a drama with his musical talents. He sang an OST for To the Beautiful You, which also stars SHINee's Minho, titled In Your Eyes
Key collaborated with NCT's Doyoung to create the song Cool, which was featured in the K-drama 38 Task Force
Image credits- OCN
Cool- 38 Task Force
Steps is a song featuring Taemin's vocals, and it was included in the OST of the drama Prime Minister and I
Image credits- KBS2
Steps -Prime Minister & I
SHINee once again showcased their collective talent for a K-Drama OST. In The Warrior's Way, the idol group contributed the song Obsession to the soundtrack
Obsession- The Warrior’s Way
Image credits- Fuse Media, Sad Flutes, Relativity Media
Click Here
If you enjoyed the K-drama You Are My Spring, you must have heard SHINee's Onew, as he provided the song Dear My Spring for the series' soundtrack
Image credits- tvN
Dear My Spring- You Are My Spring