Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JUNE 14, 2024
Top 10 Pakistani Dramas to Watch
Fawad Khan as Zaroon and Sanam Saeed as Kashaf create magic with their performance. It revolves around the lives of two individuals who belong to different socio-economic backgrounds
Zindagi Gulzar Hai
Image: IMDB
Image: IMDB
Starring Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz as Arsal, Suno Chanda is an endearing tale of a couple who are cousins. It showcases how love between them blossoms despite disliking each other
Suno Chanda
The onscreen chemistry of Osman Khalid Butt and Ayeza Khan adds fun to the comedic storyline. It is a journey of a couple discovering love while hating each other
Image: IMDB
Chupke Chupke
This is one is the most loved and watched dramas, even across the borders of Pakistan. Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed appeared as the lead duo and were immensely praised for their performance
Mere Humsafar
Image: IMDB
You might fall for Ahad Raza Mir after watching him in Hum Tum! Besides his acting chops, the actor's onscreen equation with Ramsha Khan was another inviting factor
Hum Tum
Image: IMDB
Love after marriage? Yes, Humsafar explores the beautiful journey of Khirad (Mahira Khan) and Asher (Fawad Khan), who initially find their marriage loveless, but later, things change
Humsafar
Image: IMDB
A gripping story and strong performances by Saba Qamar and Bilal Abbas Khan. It follows a woman's quest for justice for her friend
Cheekh
Image: IMDB
This romantic drama stars Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi in prominent roles. The storyline depicts the conflicts that arise when Meerab and Murtasim fall in love
Tere Bin
Image: IMDB
This Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Ali starrer focuses on women's social progress. Interestingly, Kuch Ankahi shows women from all strata of society
Kuch Ankahi
Image: IMDB
Pagal Khana
Image: IMDB
It is one of the most recent Pakistani shows starring Saba Qamar in the lead. Her acting seems so realistic. In fact, her strong dialogue delivery is something truly impressive
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here