Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 14, 2024

Top 10 Pakistani Dramas to Watch


Fawad Khan as Zaroon and Sanam Saeed as Kashaf create magic with their performance. It revolves around the lives of two individuals who belong to different socio-economic backgrounds

 Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Image: IMDB

Image: IMDB

Starring Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz as Arsal, Suno Chanda is an endearing tale of a couple who are cousins. It showcases how love between them blossoms despite disliking each other 

 Suno Chanda

The onscreen chemistry of Osman Khalid Butt and Ayeza Khan adds fun to the comedic storyline. It is a journey of a couple discovering love while hating each other

Image: IMDB

 Chupke Chupke

This is one is the most loved and watched dramas, even across the borders of Pakistan. Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed appeared as the lead duo and were immensely praised for their performance

 Mere Humsafar

Image: IMDB

You might fall for Ahad Raza Mir after watching him in Hum Tum! Besides his acting chops, the actor's onscreen equation with Ramsha Khan was another inviting factor 

 Hum Tum

Image: IMDB

Love after marriage? Yes, Humsafar explores the beautiful journey of Khirad (Mahira Khan) and Asher (Fawad Khan), who initially find their marriage loveless, but later, things change

 Humsafar

Image: IMDB

A gripping story and strong performances by Saba Qamar and Bilal Abbas Khan. It follows a woman's quest for justice for her friend

Cheekh

Image: IMDB

This romantic drama stars Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi in prominent roles. The storyline depicts the conflicts that arise when Meerab and Murtasim fall in love

Tere Bin

Image: IMDB

This Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Ali starrer focuses on women's social progress. Interestingly, Kuch Ankahi shows women from all strata of society

Kuch Ankahi

Image: IMDB

 Pagal Khana

Image: IMDB

It is one of the most recent Pakistani shows starring Saba Qamar in the lead. Her acting seems so realistic. In fact, her strong dialogue delivery is something truly impressive

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here