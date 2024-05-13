Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
may 13, 2024
Top 10 Palak Muchhal Songs
This iconic romantic ballad was sung by Palak along with Amaal Malik and Armaan Malik
Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Sanam Re
Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3
This romantic playful track is crooned by Arijit Singh along with Palak and is still a rage
Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3
Dhokha Dhadi, R Rajkumar
This soothing and refreshing romantic track was written by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Amaal Malik; Palak’s voice is impeccable in this track
Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3
Kaun Tujhe, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story Of MS Dhoni
Sung by the talented duo Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchhal, this soft track is filled with love and wholesomeness
Kaabil Hoon, Kaabil
Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3
Crooned by Arijit Singh and Palak Muchhal, composed by Jeet Ganguly, and is written by Irshad Kamil
Chahun Main Ya Na, Aashiqui 2
Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3
A music recreation of the iconic 1988 song, Ek Do Teen; this was sung perfectly by Palak featuring Jacqueliene’s sizzling moves
Ek Do Teen, Baaghi 2
Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3
The blockbuster film Gadar 2 recreated its iconic song recently in Palak’s voice and it sounds nothing less than heavenly
Udd Jaa Kale Kavaa, Gadar 2
Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3
This romantic ballad was written by Shabbir Ahmed, composed by Meet Bros, and crooned by Altamash Faridi and Palak Muchhal
Ik Mulaqaat, Dream Girl
Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3
A simple, soothing, and heartfelt emotional song sung in the beautiful vocals of Palak, written by Rashmi Virag and composed by Javed Mohsin
Kabhii Tumhe-Female Version, Shershaah
Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3
Laapata, Ek Tha Tiger
Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3
This lively track is a rage even so many years after its release; crooned by KK and Palak Muchhal
