Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

may 13, 2024

Top 10 Palak Muchhal Songs 


This iconic romantic ballad was sung by Palak along with Amaal Malik and Armaan Malik 

Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Sanam Re

Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3

This romantic playful track is crooned by Arijit Singh along with Palak and is still a rage

Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3

Dhokha Dhadi, R Rajkumar

This soothing and refreshing romantic track was written by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Amaal Malik; Palak’s voice is impeccable in this track

Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3

Kaun Tujhe, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story Of MS Dhoni 

Sung by the talented duo Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchhal, this soft track is filled with love and wholesomeness 

Kaabil Hoon, Kaabil

Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3

Crooned by Arijit Singh and Palak Muchhal, composed by Jeet Ganguly, and is written by Irshad Kamil

Chahun Main Ya Na, Aashiqui 2

Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3

A music recreation of the iconic 1988 song, Ek Do Teen; this was sung perfectly by Palak featuring Jacqueliene’s sizzling moves 

Ek Do Teen, Baaghi 2

Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3

The blockbuster film Gadar 2 recreated its iconic song recently in Palak’s voice and it sounds nothing less than heavenly

Udd Jaa Kale Kavaa, Gadar 2

Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3

This romantic ballad was written by Shabbir Ahmed, composed by Meet Bros, and crooned by Altamash Faridi and Palak Muchhal 

Ik Mulaqaat, Dream Girl

Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3

A simple, soothing, and heartfelt emotional song sung in the beautiful vocals of Palak, written by Rashmi Virag and composed by Javed Mohsin 

Kabhii Tumhe-Female Version, Shershaah

Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3

Laapata, Ek Tha Tiger

Image: Instagram@palakmuchhal3

This lively track is a rage even so many years after its release; crooned by KK and Palak Muchhal 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here