Top 10 Park Hyung Sik K-dramas
In the midst of the challenges faced by the Silla Kingdom, a group of exceptional young men known as Hwarang embarks on a journey of self-discovery, exploring their passions, forging bonds of friendship, and experiencing the complexities of love.
Hwarang
Source: KBS2TV
The CEO of a gaming company recruits a woman who possesses extraordinary strength as his personal bodyguard.
Strong Girl Bong Soon
Source: JTBC
In a zombie-ridden apartment, Detective Jung Yi Hyun and Special Unit Officer Yoon Sae Bom battle chaos, finding love amidst the turmoil. "Happiness" blends action, romance, and stellar performances by Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo
Happiness
Source: tvN
Soundtrack #1 explores whether best friends Eun Soo and Sun Woo can become more. Park Hyung Sik's charming portrayal of Sun Woo adds to the drama's easygoing appeal
Soundtrack #1
Source: Disney+
In Suits, lawyers Yeon Woo and Kang Seok value individual choices. The Korean adaptation excels, depicting their mentor-mentee bond. Park Hyung Sik impresses as Yeon Woo, and the bromance is a highlight.
Suits
Source: KBS2TV
In the Kdrama, chaebol Yoo Chang Soo (Park Hyung Sik) and heiress Jang Yoon Na (Uee) are reluctantly set to marry. Their hearts lead them elsewhere, causing conflicts and personal growth.
High Society
Source: SBS
Cha Soon Bong, a widowed tofu shop manager, sues his unruly children for neglecting family duties. He devises comical yet legal conditions to teach them about family values before it's too late.
What Happens to My Family?
Source: KBS2TV
In the Korean drama Nine, terminally ill anchorman Park Sun-woo goes back in time to solve his father's murder. Time travel's consequences force him to choose between fulfilling his mission or preserving his present marriage.
Nine
Source: tvN
A Kdrama depicts Prince Lee-wa and Min Jae-yi's love amid a curse and false accusations. Bound by shared struggles, they find solace in each other and strive to escape their grim destinies.
Our Blooming Youth
Source: tvN
The Heirs portrays the entangled lives of wealthy high school students set to inherit family empires. Kim Tan, the heir of the Jeguk Group, falls for Chae Eun Sang, leading to conflicts between love and family duty.
The Heirs
Source: SBS