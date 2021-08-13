The classic musician has never failed to amaze people with his melodious rhythm and surreal voice. Along with A R Rahman’s voice and rhythm, the words of the song have successfully managed to hit straight through the hearts of every Indian
The song “Chak De India” became a super hit song and a nationwide slogan to cheer their national teams and players in all the upcoming tournaments back then and continues to be the audience favourite slogan even after 11 years of the movie release
Chak De India
The movie, which revolves around the Kashmir issue, has beautifully managed to make every Indian proud of their nationality. It has also sent a silent reminder to all the Indians that the nation comes before all
Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai
The song revolves around how SRK misses his country while working at NASA. For an Indian living abroad this song should be on top of their playlist and that too, on loop
Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera
The movie was a much-acclaimed one back then and was the highest grossing movie that year in the country. The song was a huge hit too, portraying the brave soldiers of India and their heroic bravery
Sandese Aate Hain
This song is a widely popular patriotic song in India. All the kids from the 70's, 80’s, 90’s and even today have for sure heard this song in their school independence day events
Mere Desh Ki Dharti Sona Ugle
The song performed by Lata Mangeshkar was written in honour of the soldiers who died in the 1962 Sino-Indian war in 1962. The Lata Mangeshkar song has managed to make a true Indian teary-eyed and proud at the same time
Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon
The song is yet another beautiful depiction of how an Indian staying away from home, often forgets about his country, but the country still cares for its citizens and looks after them
Tu Bhoola Jise
The song is the latest addition to a long list of Indian patriotic songs. Both the male and female versions of the songs are remarkable and heart touching in their own sense
Ae Watan
This soulful song is the latest in the series of patriotic songs. Soulful lyrics, sung beautifully and that bit of Punjabi tinge will make you nostalgic for the land that is known for its brave sons