Top 10 Popular K-pop Idols In The World
V is a vocalist and visual for the K-pop group BTS. He is known for his unique and soulful voice, as well as his good looks.
BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook is the main vocalist and maknae (youngest member) of BTS. He is known for his powerful vocals and dancing skills.
BTS’ Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Lisa is the main dancer and rapper of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She is known for her charisma and stage presence.
BLACKPINK’s Lisa (Lalisa Manobal)
Image: YG Entertainment
Jimin is a vocalist and dancer for BTS. He is known for his smooth and elegant dancing skills, as well as his sweet and charming personality.
BTS’ Jimin (Park Jimin)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jisoo is the lead vocalist and visual of BLACKPINK. She is known for her beauty and grace.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo (Kim Jisoo)
Image: YG Entertainment
J-Hope is a rapper, dancer, and sub-vocalist for BTS. He is known for his positive energy and uplifting music.
BTS’ J-Hope (Jung Hoseok)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jennie is the lead rapper and vocalist of BLACKPINK. She is known for her fashion sense and girl crush image.
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK’s Jennie (Kim Jennie)
Baekhyun is a vocalist and sub-rapper for the K-pop boy group EXO. He is known for his powerful vocals and charming personality.
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO’s Baekhyun (Byun Baekhyun)
Rosé is the lead vocalist of BLACKPINK. She is known for her sweet and clear vocals, as well as her elegant image.
BLACKPINK’s Rosé (Roseanne Park)
Image: YG Entertainment
Click Here
RM is the leader, rapper, and producer for BTS. He is known for his intelligence and charisma
BTS’ RM (Kim Namjoon)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC