Amnesia is a common theme in Korean dramas, often used as a tool to create suspense and drama, particularly in love stories. It's frequently used to interrupt the progress of characters who are struggling to express their feelings
Amnesia
Source: KBS2
K-dramas often use the trope of hidden past connections between the main characters, such as forgotten meetings or tragic childhood experiences, to create a sense of fate and deepen their relationship
Knowing Each Other From Past
Source: tvN
Love stories in K-dramas often feature backlash from family members, particularly when the male lead defies his wealthy or high-status parents to be with the person he loves. This trope is also used to create tension around expectations for education and career
Strict-Disapproving Parents
Source: KBS
K-dramas frequently use the trope of former best friends turned enemies, often due to a tragic event. True Beauty features a school genius and bad boy who hold a grudge, only to reveal later that they were once close friends
Best Friend To Enemy Trope
Source: tvN
K-dramas often use the enemies-to-lovers trope to set up love storylines. This can take various forms, such as the cold and distant guy or lifelong best friends
Friends/Enemies Turned Lovers
Source: KBS2
Tragedy is a common trope in K-dramas, often used to add tension and shift the story to a serious tone. This can be done through physical altercations or characters becoming terminally ill
Tragic Life Story or Illness
Source: JTBC
K-dramas often allude to the main character's dark past, adding an element of intrigue and making it one of the main hurdles to overcome
Secrets From The Past
Source: tvN
K-dramas often use love triangles to create intense drama that pulls at the heartstrings, with some becoming fan favorites and causing "second lead syndrome."
Love Triangles
Source: JTBC
K-dramas often follow the Cinderella story of a simple girl getting a chance to impress the prince, usually through makeovers or lower-status girls catching the eye of popular male leads
Glow Up Trope
Source: MBC
K-Pop idols appearing in K-dramas bring in an established viewership. Cha Eun Woo landed a lead role in Gangnam Beauty, as did Bae Suzy in Vagabond. Hwang Min Hyun also debuted in Live On
Idols As Lead Characters
Source: JTBC