Top 10 post-military return K-dramas
Lee Min Ho's triumphant return post-military was marked by this fantasy drama, a captivating multiverse tale
Image: SBS
The King: Eternal Monarch
Lee Seung Gi's post-military debut in this Hong Sisters' drama offered a delightful mix of romance and supernatural elements
Image: tvN
Hwayugi
Song Joong Ki's highly anticipated return in a Kim Eun Sook project, this military romance enthralled viewers
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
Joo Won embraced sci-fi intrigue in SBS's Alice post-discharge, weaving a mysterious narrative alongside Kim Hee Sun
Image: SBS
Alice
Go Kyung Pyo's role as Lee Jeong Hwan in JTBC's Private Lives showcased his return to the screen after military service
Image: JTBC
Private Lives
Yoon Shi Yoon's historical drama comeback alongside Kim Sae Ron in Mirror of the Witch was an engaging post-military venture
Image: JTBC
Mirror of the Witch
Kim Soo Hyun's triumphant return was marked by the hit drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay, a mental health-themed romance
It's Okay To Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
Kang Ha Neul's strong post-military return in this drama earned him numerous awards, cementing his place in dramaland
Image: KBS2
When the Camellia Blooms
Jo In Sung's selective return choice, That Winter the Wind Blows, offered a gripping and emotionally charged story
That Winter the Wind Blows
Image: SBS
Ji Chang Wook's post-discharge venture as Ma Dong Chan in Melting Me Softly marked a dynamic return to the drama scene
Image: tvN
Melting Me Softly