Top 10 post-military return K-dramas

Lee Min Ho's triumphant return post-military was marked by this fantasy drama, a captivating multiverse tale

Image: SBS

The King: Eternal Monarch

Lee Seung Gi's post-military debut in this Hong Sisters' drama offered a delightful mix of romance and supernatural elements

Image: tvN

 Hwayugi 

Song Joong Ki's highly anticipated return in a Kim Eun Sook project, this military romance enthralled viewers

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

Joo Won embraced sci-fi intrigue in SBS's Alice post-discharge, weaving a mysterious narrative alongside Kim Hee Sun

Image: SBS

Alice

Go Kyung Pyo's role as Lee Jeong Hwan in JTBC's Private Lives showcased his return to the screen after military service

Image: JTBC

Private Lives 

Yoon Shi Yoon's historical drama comeback alongside Kim Sae Ron in Mirror of the Witch was an engaging post-military venture

Image: JTBC

Mirror of the Witch

Kim Soo Hyun's triumphant return was marked by the hit drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay, a mental health-themed romance

It's Okay To Not Be Okay 

Image: tvN

Kang Ha Neul's strong post-military return in this drama earned him numerous awards, cementing his place in dramaland

Image: KBS2

When the Camellia Blooms 

Jo In Sung's selective return choice, That Winter the Wind Blows, offered a gripping and emotionally charged story

That Winter the Wind Blows

Image: SBS

Ji Chang Wook's post-discharge venture as Ma Dong Chan in Melting Me Softly marked a dynamic return to the drama scene

Image: tvN

Melting Me Softly

