Top 10 pretty female K-pop idols
Leader and main vocalist of Dreamcatcher. Known for her powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence
Image: Dreamcatcher Company
JiU
Leader, lead rapper, and lead dancer of Red Velvet. Known for her elegant visuals and versatile skills
Image: SM Entertainment
Irene
Sub-vocalist and lead dancer of MOMOLAND former. Known for her sweet vocals and charming personality
Nancy
Image: MLD Entertainment
Main vocalist and lead dancer of Red Velvet. Known for her bright personality and powerful vocals
Joy
Image: SM Entertainment
Lead dancer, sub-vocalist, and visual of TWICE. Known for her ethereal beauty and graceful dance moves
Tzuyu
Image: JYP Entertainment
Leader, lead vocalist, and main dancer of TWICE. Known for her powerful vocals and charismatic leadership
Jihyo
Image: JYP Entertainment
Main vocalist and lead dancer of Lapillus. Known for her sweet vocals and elegant visuals
Chanty
Image: MLD Entertainment
Lead vocalist of TWICE. Known for her bright personality and energetic stage presence
Nayeon
Image: JYP Entertainment
Solo artist. Known for her powerful vocals and catchy songs
Sunmi
Image: Abyss Company
Leader, main dancer, and lead rapper of aespa. Known for her powerful rap skills and all-around talent
Karina
Image: SM Entertainment