Pujya Doss

MARCH 21, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 pretty female K-pop idols 

Leader and main vocalist of Dreamcatcher. Known for her powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence

Image: Dreamcatcher Company 

JiU 

Leader, lead rapper, and lead dancer of Red Velvet. Known for her elegant visuals and versatile skills

Image: SM Entertainment 

Irene 

Sub-vocalist and lead dancer of MOMOLAND former. Known for her sweet vocals and charming personality

Nancy 

Image: MLD Entertainment 

Main vocalist and lead dancer of Red Velvet. Known for her bright personality and powerful vocals

Joy 

Image: SM Entertainment 

Lead dancer, sub-vocalist, and visual of TWICE. Known for her ethereal beauty and graceful dance moves

Tzuyu

Image: JYP Entertainment 

Leader, lead vocalist, and main dancer of TWICE. Known for her powerful vocals and charismatic leadership

Jihyo 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

Main vocalist and lead dancer of Lapillus. Known for her sweet vocals and elegant visuals

Chanty 

Image: MLD Entertainment 

Lead vocalist of TWICE. Known for her bright personality and energetic stage presence

Nayeon 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

Solo artist. Known for her powerful vocals and catchy songs

Sunmi

Image: Abyss Company 

Leader, main dancer, and lead rapper of aespa. Known for her powerful rap skills and all-around talent

Karina 

Image: SM Entertainment 

