Top 10 pretty outfits of IVE’s Wonyoung

 Sugandha Srivastava

july 14, 2023

Entertainment

Not only talented, Wonyoung has always been the well-dressed aesthetic Pinterest girl of all time

The Perfect soft girl look

Source: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram 

Her outfit combination of leather jacket and denim jeans fits so perfectly giving us the perfect winter dapper look

Dapper

Source: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram 

The Young artist always surprises people with her incredibly beautiful outfit collections, something like this outfit

The girl in red

Source: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram 

Okay we have to admit it, nobody can pull off Demin on Demin look better than Jang Wonyoung

Denim on denim

Source: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram 

Another dapper outfit was worn by her, which looks super comfy and fashionable at the same time

Winter fashion

Source: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram 

Wonyoung really pulls off any type of outfit, like this one with the red dress, making her look like a pretty princess

The cutest little red dress

Source: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram 

Wonyoung admitted that her favorite color is pink, the color also really suits her cute personality and looks

Pretty in pink

Source: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram 

Another pretty outfit by Wonyoung includes the shade of blue and white, creating a perfect color combo that made her look extremely adorable

The ideal blue fit

Source: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram 

Well now we know that Wonyoung can not only pull off any dresses or skirts but also casual blazers, which make her look like a girl boss

Brown casual fit

Source: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram 

The Young idol was gifted with a perfect body that goes with every outfit and looks. This look right here makes her look powerful and strong

Picture perfect black fit

Source: Jang Wonyoung’s Instagram 

