Not only talented, Wonyoung has always been the well-dressed aesthetic Pinterest girl of all time
The Perfect soft girl look
Her outfit combination of leather jacket and denim jeans fits so perfectly giving us the perfect winter dapper look
Dapper
The Young artist always surprises people with her incredibly beautiful outfit collections, something like this outfit
The girl in red
Okay we have to admit it, nobody can pull off Demin on Demin look better than Jang Wonyoung
Denim on denim
Another dapper outfit was worn by her, which looks super comfy and fashionable at the same time
Winter fashion
Wonyoung really pulls off any type of outfit, like this one with the red dress, making her look like a pretty princess
The cutest little red dress
Wonyoung admitted that her favorite color is pink, the color also really suits her cute personality and looks
Pretty in pink
Another pretty outfit by Wonyoung includes the shade of blue and white, creating a perfect color combo that made her look extremely adorable
The ideal blue fit
Well now we know that Wonyoung can not only pull off any dresses or skirts but also casual blazers, which make her look like a girl boss
Brown casual fit
The Young idol was gifted with a perfect body that goes with every outfit and looks. This look right here makes her look powerful and strong
Picture perfect black fit
