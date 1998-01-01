Heading 3

Top 10 psychological thriller K-dramas

Hemelin Darlong

MAY 10, 2023

Entertainment

Beyond Evil is a South Korean psychological thriller series about two fearless men willing to go to extreme lengths in their pursuit of a serial killer that has shaken their quiet city.

Beyond Evil

Source: JTBC

Flower of Evil is about a police detective who is in search of serial killers. She finds that her case takes her too close to home in this exceptionally well-done crime drama.

Flower of Evil

Source: TVN

Stranger is about a prosecutor teaming up with a passionate and warm-hearted female detective to uncover the truth behind a murder case.

Stranger

Source: tvN

Memorist is an underrated drama about a man who can see detailed memories of anyone he touches pursuing a serial killer.

Memorist

Source: tvN

The series Voice centers around the employees of the 112 Emergency call centre in Seoul. It’s about a detective who after his wife’s death works with a professional voice profiler whose father was killed.

Voice 

Source: OCN

Tunnel is a true South Korean crime series. While chasing a serial killer a detective ends up 30 years in the future.

Tunnel

Source: OCN

Signal is a show about a mysterious walkie-talkie that allows a detective in the year 2000 to communicate with a cold case profiler from 2015.

Signal

Source: tvN

Tell Me What You Saw is a thriller about a genius profiler who works with a detective with a photographic memory.

Tell Me What You Saw

Source: OCN

Life on Mars is a South Korean sci-fi crime series based on the 2006 UK show. It’s about how a modern-day detective ends up in 1998 where he must solve a serial murder case to return to the present.

Life on Mars

Source: OCN

Vagabond is a South Korean spy thriller television series about a person determined to find out the truth behind a mysterious plane crash that took the life of 200 civilians.

Vagabond

Source: SBS

