A South Korean chaebol (business magnate) accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer
Crash Landing on You
Source: tvN
A military romance between a soldier and a doctor, both working in a war-torn country
Descendants of the Sun
Source: KBS2
A former convict opens up a restaurant to seek revenge on the person who ruined his life, and falls in love with a CEO
Itaewon Class
Source: JTBC
A narcissistic CEO realizes he has feelings for his loyal secretary, who is planning to quit her job
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Source: tvN
A fangirl and museum curator falls in love with her boss, a cold-hearted art director
Her Private Life
Source: tvN
Childhood friends with dreams of becoming a professional fighter and a television anchor fall in love
Fight for My Way
Source: KBS2
A woman in her 30s falls in love with her best friend's younger brother, causing a scandal in her conservative family
Something in the Rain
Source: JTBC
A divorced mother of a young daughter finds a job as a temporary worker at a publishing company, where she falls in love with her much younger boss
Romance is a Bonus Book
Source: tvN
A famous actress, who is in a career slump, takes on a secretarial job to prepare for her next role and falls in love with her boss, a perfectionist lawyer
Touch Your Heart
Source: tvN
Click Here
A woman undergoes plastic surgery to improve her appearance and attends college, where she falls in love with a kind-hearted student
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Source: JTBC