PUJYA DOSS

june 14, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 quick-burn K-dramas

A South Korean chaebol accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer

Image:  tvN

Crash Landing on You

A military romance between a soldier and a doctor, both working in a war-torn country

Image:  KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

A former convict opens up a restaurant to seek revenge on the person who ruined his life, and falls in love with a CEO

Image:  JTBC

Itaewon Class

A narcissistic CEO realizes he has feelings for his loyal secretary, who is planning to quit her job

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image:  tvN

A fangirl and museum curator falls in love with her boss, a cold-hearted art director

Her Private Life

Image:  tvN

Childhood friends with dreams of becoming a professional fighter and a television anchor fall in love

Fight for My Way

Image:  KBS2

A woman in her 30s falls in love with her best friend’s younger brother, causing a scandal in her conservative family

Something in the Rain

Image:  JTBC

A divorced mother of a young daughter finds a job as a temporary worker at a publishing company, where she falls in love with her much younger boss

Romance is a Bonus Book

Image:  tvN

A famous actress, who is in a career slump, takes on a secretarial job to prepare for her next role and falls in love with her boss, a perfectionist lawyer

Touch Your Heart

Image:  tvN

A woman undergoes plastic surgery to improve her appearance and attends college, where she falls in love with a kind-hearted student

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image:  JTBC

