Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

july 17, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Quotes By GOT7’s Jackson Wang

"I think that if it's anything you really want to do, work hard for your goals."

Work Towards Your Goals

Source: Jackson's Instagram

"Don't give up easily and continue to carry on; try your best to carry on with things that may not always work out"

Never Stop Trying

Source: Jackson's Instagram

"Just don't give up. Even if you can't guarantee 100% success, if you do give up, it will be a guaranteed 100% fail. Even if there's only a 1% chance, try to believe in yourself and do your best”

Go After Your Goals

Source: Jackson's Instagram

"Never give up on things you can't live a day without"

Don’t Quit On Yourself

Source: Jackson's Instagram

“How do I get motivated? I feel like in life you are always going to run into problems.”

On Motivation

Source: Jackson's Instagram

"If you have a dream, then you should never give up, no matter what."

Never Stop Dreaming

Source: Jackson's Instagram

"You can't be successful if you don't fail. This is what I believe in"

Try Your Best

Source: Jackson's Instagram

"I'm just being me and trying to be true to myself. I know a lot of people don't like me, but how can I be liked by the whole world? “

Be Yourself

Source: Jackson's Instagram

"It will always be the seven of us. Seven or never. Seven or nothing. If it's not seven, it's not GOT7. I want to be with GOT7 and the fans until the end"

Seven Or Never

Source: Jackson's Instagram

"Everyone has different standards when it comes to regret. For me, I would be regretful if people saw us as an okay group. Whatever we end up doing, I don't want regrets."

No Regrets

Source: Jackson's Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here