Top 10 Quotes By GOT7’s Jackson Wang
"I think that if it's anything you really want to do, work hard for your goals."
Work Towards Your Goals
Source: Jackson's Instagram
"Don't give up easily and continue to carry on; try your best to carry on with things that may not always work out"
Never Stop Trying
Source: Jackson's Instagram
"Just don't give up. Even if you can't guarantee 100% success, if you do give up, it will be a guaranteed 100% fail. Even if there's only a 1% chance, try to believe in yourself and do your best”
Go After Your Goals
Source: Jackson's Instagram
"Never give up on things you can't live a day without"
Don’t Quit On Yourself
Source: Jackson's Instagram
“How do I get motivated? I feel like in life you are always going to run into problems.”
On Motivation
Source: Jackson's Instagram
"If you have a dream, then you should never give up, no matter what."
Never Stop Dreaming
Source: Jackson's Instagram
"You can't be successful if you don't fail. This is what I believe in"
Try Your Best
Source: Jackson's Instagram
"I'm just being me and trying to be true to myself. I know a lot of people don't like me, but how can I be liked by the whole world? “
Be Yourself
Source: Jackson's Instagram
"It will always be the seven of us. Seven or never. Seven or nothing. If it's not seven, it's not GOT7. I want to be with GOT7 and the fans until the end"
Seven Or Never
Source: Jackson's Instagram
"Everyone has different standards when it comes to regret. For me, I would be regretful if people saw us as an okay group. Whatever we end up doing, I don't want regrets."
No Regrets
Source: Jackson's Instagram