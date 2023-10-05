Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
05 OCTOBER, 2023
Top 10 quotes by Zendaya
The Dune star said of the true meaning of feminism, "A feminist is a person who believes in the power of women just as much as they believe in the power of anyone else. It's equality, it's fairness, and I think it's a great thing to be a part of"
Women-Empowerment
Image: Zendaya’s Instagram
"There is no such thing as ugly. That’s a word that doesn’t really enter my vocabulary. If there’s any definition to being perfect, you’re perfect at being yourself." the actress said while talking about self-love
Self-love
Image: Zendaya’s Instagram
The Spider-Man star simply depicts the power of positivity saying, "There are so many great things in life; why dwell on negativity?"
Positivity
Image: Zendaya’s Instagram
Zendaya once said, "The best thing is to realize that you are who you are and you gotta work with what you got"
Authenticity
Image: Zendaya’s Instagram
The actress inspired her fans saying, "I think it’s important to always be very confident in yourself and your beliefs and stay strong in that."
Confidence
Image: Zendaya’s Instagram
The former Disney alum enunciates, "Our instinct is to think about the bad things happening in our lives, but at the end of the day it's always more about the people who love you"
Value
Image: Zendaya’s Instagram
The actress once motivated her fans with self-worth saying, "You cannot allow other people's opinions, comments, or decisions to affect how you feel about yourself"
Self Worth
Image: Zendaya’s Instagram
Zenday once encouraged her fans to fulfill their dreams saying, "You don’t have to be older to live your dreams; you can do it at any age. It’s possible"
Passion
Image: Zendaya’s Instagram
"Relax, stop overdoing it, and just breathe for a second" the actress simply conveyed
Leisure
Image: Zendaya’s Instagram
"Let's practice motivation and love, not discrimination and hate," the Euphoria fame said once
Love
Image: Zendaya’s Instagram
