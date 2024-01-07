Heading 3

Top 10 quotes of Lana Del Rey

Lana once said,“I believe nothing happens by mistake. You know, the universe has a divine plan. That sounds dramatic”

The divine plan

The singer said about passion at a time, “Fashion is inspired by youth and nostalgia and draws inspiration from the best of the past”

Fashionista

“My music is a luxury,” Lana said about music

Music is Luxury 

The 38-year-old said about freedom, “Doing what you love is freedom. Loving what you do is happiness” 

Meaning of freedom 

The Young and Beautiful singer said one time, “Live fast. Die young. Be wild. Have fun”

Mantra of life 

“When your happiness is someone else's happiness, that is love,” Lana said about love 

Happiness 

The singer iconically said, “Be like snow – cold, but beautiful”

Be like snow 

“Life is beautiful, but you don’t have a clue,” the singer once quoted 

Beauty of life 

Lana said about being said,“Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever”

Be brave 

“I used to wonder if it was God’s plan that I should be alone for so much of my life. But I found peace. I found happiness within people and the world,” the singer said once

God’s plan

