april 28, 2024

Top 10 reasons to watch Lovely Runner

Pratyusha Dash

Image: tvN

Adorable lead cast

Kim Hye Yoon known for Extraordinary You and Byeon Woo Seok loved for his role in 20th Century Girl are both highly talented actors

The plot of getting a second chance to save your ultimate idol from a tragic fate by traveling back in time is incredibly intriguing

Image: tvN

Time-slip plot

Experiencing events through Im Sol's (Kim Hye Yoon) perspective as she tries to save her bias, with unexpected twists along the way, adds an intriguing layer to the story

Image: tvN

Im Sol’s POV

Exploring Sun Jae's (Byeon Woo Seok) journey as an idol, delving into his past and the events that led to his tragic end, all while intertwining a romantic twist is sweet to watch

Image: tvN

Sun Jae’s POV

The heart-fluttering romance between Im Sol and Sun Jae will have you kicking your feet in delight

Image: tvN

Heart-fluttering romance

The umbrellas hold a significant metaphorical connection, hinting at the lead couple's relationship. Keeping an eye out for such subtle symbolism adds intrigue to the viewing experience

Image: tvN

Umbrella

There's non-stop belly-aching comedy as each character brings their own brand of humor to the table

Humor

Image: tvN

The supporting cast, featuring talents like Song Geon Hee, N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub, Jung Young Joo, Kim Won Hae, and Song Ji Ho, adds richness to the ensemble

Image: tvN

Side Cast

The love triangle involving Sun Jae, Im Sol, and Tae Sung is captivating, with fans eagerly anticipating its development and feeling the tug of the second lead syndrome

Love triangle 

Image: tvN

The essence of Lovely Runner lies in its healing and comforting premise, as the lead cast navigates through struggles with dreams, hopes, and the complexities of life

Healing

Image: tvN

