Top 10 Recommendations From Gigi Hadid’s Bag
Always packed for spontaneous travel, reflecting her jet-setting lifestyle
Passport
Mom life calls for quick fixes, especially when out with toddler Khai
Band-Aids
Gigi swears by these as a “life hack” for staying fresh on the go, especially with a little one
Water Wipes
A simple game to keep Khai entertained during outings
Toddler Game
Colorful swatches from her cashmere brand, Guest In Residence, showcasing her latest creative venture
Cashmere Samples
She carries a few to capture candid moments, later shared on her Instagram, @gisposable
Disposable Cameras
A soft, well-loved bag she uses for fashion shows and fittings
Khaki Isabel Marant Pouch
Stashed in smaller bags within her tote, for quick touch-ups
Hair Products and Makeup
Gigi prefers handwritten calendars, updating her schedule old-school style with her agent monthly
Notebook and Pen
Her secret breakfast staple condiment, essential for her favorite on-set meal: burritos
Hot Sauce
