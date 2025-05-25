Heading 3

Suhasini OSWAL

Lifestyle

MAY 25, 2025

Top 10 Recommendations From Gigi Hadid’s Bag


Always packed for spontaneous travel, reflecting her jet-setting lifestyle

Passport

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Mom life calls for quick fixes, especially when out with toddler Khai

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Band-Aids

Gigi swears by these as a “life hack” for staying fresh on the go, especially with a little one

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Water Wipes

A simple game to keep Khai entertained during outings

Toddler Game

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Colorful swatches from her cashmere brand, Guest In Residence, showcasing her latest creative venture

Cashmere Samples

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

She carries a few to capture candid moments, later shared on her Instagram, @gisposable

Disposable Cameras

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

A soft, well-loved bag she uses for fashion shows and fittings

Khaki Isabel Marant Pouch

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Stashed in smaller bags within her tote, for quick touch-ups

Hair Products and Makeup

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Gigi prefers handwritten calendars, updating her schedule old-school style with her agent monthly

Notebook and Pen

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Her secret breakfast staple condiment, essential for her favorite on-set meal: burritos

Hot Sauce

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

