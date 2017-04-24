Top 10 reel to real
K-drama couple
Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung, from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, confirmed their relationship on April 24, 2017. Later, on August 18, their agency announced their breakup, citing undisclosed personal reasons.
SOURCE: MBC
Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young, co-stars in City Hunter, developed feelings while filming and dated after the drama ended in 2011. However, due to hectic schedules, they parted ways, confirmed on January 25, 2012.
SOURCE: SBS
Lee Joon and Jung So Min, from My Father Is Strange, dated from 2017, made public months later. They split after three years, reported by Dispatch on June 26, 2020. Despite parting ways, they maintain an amicable bond, supporting each other in their acting careers.
SOURCE: KBS2
Goddess of Fire co-stars Kim Bum and Moon Geun Young sparked dating rumors during their 2013 European vacation. Confirming the relationship, their agencies later announced the amicable end to the seven-month romance on May 15, 2014, with the actors remaining professional colleagues and friends.
SOURCE: MBC
Queen In Hyun's Man co-stars Ji Hyun Woo and Yoo In Na started dating in 2012. At a fan meeting for the series, Ji Hyun Woo unexpectedly confessed his love to Yoo In Na. Ten days later, she confirmed their relationship on a radio show. Their breakup was officially announced on May 13, 2014.
SOURCE: tvN
Jung Eun Woo and Park Han Byul, from One Well Raised Daughter, began dating in 2014 after meeting on set. Their seven-month relationship ended in 2015 due to busy schedules, personality differences, and other factors, naturally drifting apart.
SOURCE: SE7EN on Instagram
Surplus Princess co-stars Jo Bo Ah and On Joo Wan started dating in February 2015 after meeting on set. Their breakup was confirmed by agencies on January 20, 2017, ending their nearly two-year relationship, speculated to have occurred due to natural drifting apart.
SOURCE: tvN
Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, famed for Crash Landing On You, confirmed their relationship in 2021, married in 2022, and welcomed a baby boy in March 2023.
SOURCE: tvN
The King of Dramas fame Choi Tae Joon and Park Shin Hye confirmed their relationship in 2018 after coming close while shooting for the drama. In 2022, they got married and welcomed a baby boy.
SOURCE: SBS
Click Here
The famous Song- Song couple fell in love while shooting for Descendants of the Sun and got married in 2017. In a turn of fate, Song Joongki and Song Hye Kyo got divorced in 2021.
SOURCE: KBS2