Top 10 Revenge K-dramas to watch
A K-drama blending Western mafia vibes with Asian culture, rich in mind games and action. Despite subtle revenge themes, the atmosphere oozes retribution
Image: tvN.
Vincenzo
Deep moral conflicts drive this narrative about purpose-driven killers. Compelling and thought-provoking, it delves into profound ethical dilemmas
Image: SBS.
Taxi Driver
Sci-fi meets thrilling drama in this riveting series. Stellar performances and an unforgettable finale make for an enthralling watch
Reborn Rich
Image: MBC.
Good versus evil takes center stage in this captivating drama. Excellent character portrayals and a quest for justice keep viewers hooked
Lawless Lawyer
Image: tvN.
Compelling plot, outstanding acting, and poignant moments define this drama exploring themes of retribution
Secret Love
Image: KBS2.
Creative approach avoids clichés in this revenge-themed drama. However, the portrayal of women at odds might feel discordant in today's feminist landscape
Eve
Image: MBC.
Unique blend of courtroom and military drama. Tenderness, humor, and action combine in a thrilling journey of vengeance
Military Prosecutor Doberman
Image: tvN.
Courageously tackles bullying and school violence, criticizing the flawed legal system. Resonates with The Glory, offering a bold narrative
Revenge of Others
Image: Disney+.
Peek into a wealthy, dysfunctional family's secrets. Incredibly captivating with intriguing dynamics
Graceful Family
Image: MBN.
Delivers heart-pounding action scenes and inventive viewpoints. Explores dark themes with striking realism, mirroring oppressive realities
My Name
Image: Netflix.