Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 21, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Revenge K-dramas to watch 

A K-drama blending Western mafia vibes with Asian culture, rich in mind games and action. Despite subtle revenge themes, the atmosphere oozes retribution

Image:  tvN.

Vincenzo

Deep moral conflicts drive this narrative about purpose-driven killers. Compelling and thought-provoking, it delves into profound ethical dilemmas

Image: SBS.

Taxi Driver

Sci-fi meets thrilling drama in this riveting series. Stellar performances and an unforgettable finale make for an enthralling watch

Reborn Rich

Image: MBC.

Good versus evil takes center stage in this captivating drama. Excellent character portrayals and a quest for justice keep viewers hooked

Lawless Lawyer 

Image: tvN.

Compelling plot, outstanding acting, and poignant moments define this drama exploring themes of retribution

Secret Love

Image: KBS2.

Creative approach avoids clichés in this revenge-themed drama. However, the portrayal of women at odds might feel discordant in today's feminist landscape

Eve

Image: MBC.

Unique blend of courtroom and military drama. Tenderness, humor, and action combine in a thrilling journey of vengeance

Military Prosecutor Doberman

Image: tvN.

Courageously tackles bullying and school violence, criticizing the flawed legal system. Resonates with The Glory, offering a bold narrative

Revenge of Others

Image: Disney+.

Peek into a wealthy, dysfunctional family's secrets. Incredibly captivating with intriguing dynamics

Graceful Family

Image: MBN.

Delivers heart-pounding action scenes and inventive viewpoints. Explores dark themes with striking realism, mirroring oppressive realities

My Name

Image: Netflix.

