PUJYA DOSS

may 18, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 revenge K-dramas you can’t miss

A woman seeks revenge on her high school bullies after becoming a homeroom teacher at the elementary school of her bully's child.

The Glory 

A Korean-Italian lawyer who works for the mafia in Italy returns to Korea and uses his skills to take down corrupt individuals.

Vincenzo 

A young man who was expelled from school and sent to prison for assault seeks revenge on the people who wronged him by opening a restaurant in Itaewon.

Itaewon Class 

A married woman discovers that her husband is having an affair and seeks revenge on him and his mistress.

The World of the Married

A taxi driver who moonlights as a vigilante takes justice into his own hands against those who have committed heinous crimes.

Taxi Driver

A woman who joins a drug cartel to avenge her father's death goes undercover as a police officer to bring them down.

My Name 

A lawyer who uses his knowledge of the law and his fighting skills to fight for justice for the underprivileged.

Lawless Lawyer

Eve 

A woman who was abandoned by her wealthy family seeks revenge by seducing and marrying the son of the family who wronged her.

A man who was framed for murder and sent to prison is given a second chance at life when he is reborn into a wealthy family.

Reborn Rich 

A group of people who have been wronged by others team up to seek revenge

Revenge of Others

