Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 21, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 revenge-themed
K-dramas 

For enthusiasts of Western mafia dramas infused with Asian culture, Vincenzo is a gripping K-drama that seamlessly blends mind games and action. Despite the absence of explicit revenge themes, the show's atmosphere is saturated with it

Vincenzo

Image: tvN

Taxi Driver offers a compelling, thought-provoking narrative with profound moral conflicts, especially within a group of purpose-driven paid killers

Taxi Driver

Image: SBS

With a riveting plot, stellar performances, and an unforgettable TV finale, Reborn Rich skillfully fuses science fiction with thrilling elements

Reborn Rich

Image: MBC

Captivating viewers with excellent character portrayals and their struggles, Lawless Lawyer revolves around the timeless theme of good versus evil, following a man on a quest for justice

Lawless Lawyer

Image: tvN

Addressing the common theme of retribution, Secret Love impresses with a compelling plot, outstanding acting, and poignant moments

Secret Love

Image: KBS2

While following a conventional theme seen in classic revenge movies, Eve avoids feeling clichéd due to its creative approach. However, the theme of women pitted against each other may feel out of place in the current feminist revolution

Eve

Image: MBC

Offering a unique perspective on courtroom and military drama, Military Prosecutor Doberman combines tenderness and humor in a thrilling, action-packed journey of vengeance

Military Prosecutor Doberman

Image: tvN

Courageously addressing the repercussions of bullying and school violence, Revenge of Others shares similarities with The Glory. It unflinchingly criticizes the flawed legal system and its impact on victims

Revenge of Others

Image: Disney+

Incredibly captivating, Graceful Family offers a peek into the secrets of a wealthy, dysfunctional family

Graceful Family

Image: MBN

Featuring inventive viewpoints and delving into oppressive, dark themes mirroring reality, My Name delivers heart-pounding, suspenseful action scenes portrayed with striking realism

My Name

Image: Netflix

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here