For enthusiasts of Western mafia dramas infused with Asian culture, Vincenzo is a gripping K-drama that seamlessly blends mind games and action. Despite the absence of explicit revenge themes, the show's atmosphere is saturated with it
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
Taxi Driver offers a compelling, thought-provoking narrative with profound moral conflicts, especially within a group of purpose-driven paid killers
Taxi Driver
Image: SBS
With a riveting plot, stellar performances, and an unforgettable TV finale, Reborn Rich skillfully fuses science fiction with thrilling elements
Reborn Rich
Image: MBC
Captivating viewers with excellent character portrayals and their struggles, Lawless Lawyer revolves around the timeless theme of good versus evil, following a man on a quest for justice
Lawless Lawyer
Image: tvN
Addressing the common theme of retribution, Secret Love impresses with a compelling plot, outstanding acting, and poignant moments
Secret Love
Image: KBS2
While following a conventional theme seen in classic revenge movies, Eve avoids feeling clichéd due to its creative approach. However, the theme of women pitted against each other may feel out of place in the current feminist revolution
Eve
Image: MBC
Offering a unique perspective on courtroom and military drama, Military Prosecutor Doberman combines tenderness and humor in a thrilling, action-packed journey of vengeance
Military Prosecutor Doberman
Image: tvN
Courageously addressing the repercussions of bullying and school violence, Revenge of Others shares similarities with The Glory. It unflinchingly criticizes the flawed legal system and its impact on victims
Revenge of Others
Image: Disney+
Incredibly captivating, Graceful Family offers a peek into the secrets of a wealthy, dysfunctional family
Graceful Family
Image: MBN
Featuring inventive viewpoints and delving into oppressive, dark themes mirroring reality, My Name delivers heart-pounding, suspenseful action scenes portrayed with striking realism