Pujya Doss

august 28, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 rising K-pop groups to focus on 

This four-member girl group is known for their unique sound and experimental music. Their songs are often inspired by different genres, such as rock, pop, and EDM. 

 ADYA 

Image: Starting House Entertainment

This five-member girl group is known for its refreshing and youthful sound. Their songs are often about love and friendship. They have a unique sound that blends pop, R&B, and hip-hop.

KISS OF LIFE

Image: S2 Entertainment

This six-member girl group is known for their powerful vocals and catchy songs. Their debut song, RUN, was a hit with fans and critics alike. 

 H1-KEY

Image: Grandline Group

This six-member girl group is known for its dark and mysterious concept. Their songs are often about self-discovery and empowerment. 

PIXY

Image: Allart Entertainment

This seven-member girl group is known for its catchy songs and powerful performances. They were formed through the survival show The Unit. They have a bright and energetic image that is sure to win over fans.

 TRI.BE

Image: TR Entertainment

This nine-member boy group is known for its versatile sound and innovative concepts. Their songs are often about youth and self-expression. They have a large and dedicated fan base, known as the T1419zens.

T1419 

Image:  MLD Entertainment

This six-member boy group is known for their powerful vocals and sharp dance moves. They have a unique sound that blends pop, hip-hop, and R&B.

Image: C9 Entertainment

EPEX

This is a multi-national girl group that released an Indian backdrop song called KARMA formed by the record label DR Music

Image:  DR Entertainment

BLACKSWAN

This ten-member boy group is known for their versatile sound and energetic performances. They were formed through the survival show Road to Kingdom. 

OMEGA X 

Image:  IPQ Entertainment

This six-member girl group is known for its girl crush concept and catchy songs. Their debut song, Catch the Stars, was a hit with fans and critics alike.

Woo!ah!

Image: NV Entertainment

