Top 10 rising K-pop groups to focus on
This four-member girl group is known for their unique sound and experimental music. Their songs are often inspired by different genres, such as rock, pop, and EDM.
ADYA
Image: Starting House Entertainment
This five-member girl group is known for its refreshing and youthful sound. Their songs are often about love and friendship. They have a unique sound that blends pop, R&B, and hip-hop.
KISS OF LIFE
Image: S2 Entertainment
This six-member girl group is known for their powerful vocals and catchy songs. Their debut song, RUN, was a hit with fans and critics alike.
H1-KEY
Image: Grandline Group
This six-member girl group is known for its dark and mysterious concept. Their songs are often about self-discovery and empowerment.
PIXY
Image: Allart Entertainment
This seven-member girl group is known for its catchy songs and powerful performances. They were formed through the survival show The Unit. They have a bright and energetic image that is sure to win over fans.
TRI.BE
Image: TR Entertainment
This nine-member boy group is known for its versatile sound and innovative concepts. Their songs are often about youth and self-expression. They have a large and dedicated fan base, known as the T1419zens.
T1419
Image: MLD Entertainment
This six-member boy group is known for their powerful vocals and sharp dance moves. They have a unique sound that blends pop, hip-hop, and R&B.
Image: C9 Entertainment
EPEX
This is a multi-national girl group that released an Indian backdrop song called KARMA formed by the record label DR Music
Image: DR Entertainment
BLACKSWAN
This ten-member boy group is known for their versatile sound and energetic performances. They were formed through the survival show Road to Kingdom.
OMEGA X
Image: IPQ Entertainment
Click Here
This six-member girl group is known for its girl crush concept and catchy songs. Their debut song, Catch the Stars, was a hit with fans and critics alike.
Woo!ah!
Image: NV Entertainment