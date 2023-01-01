Top 10 rom-com K-dramas from 2023 so far
In the cutthroat world of private education, a kind-hearted woman faces challenges when her daughter seeks to join a celebrity math instructor's class.
Crash Course In Romance
Source: Netflix
A woman and a man with a hostile relationship realize they care deeply for each other, as love overcomes their mistrust of the opposite sex.
Love To Hate You
Source: Netflix
Physician Yoo Se Poong and Gyesu Clinic deal with an epidemic at the royal palace. Seo Eun Woo writes letters from Heuksan Island, and the king seeks Se Poong's help for the ghostly occurrences.
Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist 2
Source: tvN
Woojoo seeks revenge after her family becomes homeless, but her perspective shifts when she discovers Dongjin is kind-hearted and lonely.
Call It Love
Source: Disney+
Ji Won Young gets fired but seeks to return by finding artist Yoon Tae Joon. Feelings emerge, raising questions about his life and actions. Spy revelation threatens their connection.
Unintentional LoveStory
Source: TVING
The story is about Seo Young Min, a taxi driver serving ghosts, and Kang Ji Hyun, who has no memories, becoming the taxi's sales manager. They fulfill ghostly wishes and confront a hospital serial killer with Do Kyu Jin, an ER doctor.
Delivery Man
Source: Genie TV
All the Liquors is a Korean BL series centered around a strict restaurant owner who forbids alcohol in his diner, leading to negative consequences for his business.
All the Liquors
Source: Viki
In this tale, Kokdu, a grim reaper, takes over the body of a young doctor and unexpectedly meets Han Gye-jeol, who possesses the power to control Kokdu's every move.
Kokdu: Season Of Deity
Source MBC TV
Pontifex Rembrary battles dark forces in the Other World but gets trapped in the present as K-pop idol Woo Yeon Woo. He must find a way back and swap bodies with the real Yeon Woo to save both worlds.
The Heavenly Idol
Source: tvN
Ask the Stars is an upcoming South Korean TV series starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin. It revolves around the serendipitous meeting of a space tourist and an astronaut on a space station.
Ask the Stars
Source: tvN