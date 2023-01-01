Heading 3

august 05, 2023

Top 10 rom-com K-dramas from 2023 so far

In the cutthroat world of private education, a kind-hearted woman faces challenges when her daughter seeks to join a celebrity math instructor's class.

Crash Course In Romance

Source: Netflix

A woman and a man with a hostile relationship realize they care deeply for each other, as love overcomes their mistrust of the opposite sex.

Love To Hate You

Source: Netflix

Physician Yoo Se Poong and Gyesu Clinic deal with an epidemic at the royal palace. Seo Eun Woo writes letters from Heuksan Island, and the king seeks Se Poong's help for the ghostly occurrences.

Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist 2

Source: tvN

Woojoo seeks revenge after her family becomes homeless, but her perspective shifts when she discovers Dongjin is kind-hearted and lonely.

Call It Love

Source: Disney+

Ji Won Young gets fired but seeks to return by finding artist Yoon Tae Joon. Feelings emerge, raising questions about his life and actions. Spy revelation threatens their connection.

Unintentional LoveStory

Source: TVING

The story is about Seo Young Min, a taxi driver serving ghosts, and Kang Ji Hyun, who has no memories, becoming the taxi's sales manager. They fulfill ghostly wishes and confront a hospital serial killer with Do Kyu Jin, an ER doctor.

Delivery Man

Source: Genie TV

All the Liquors is a Korean BL series centered around a strict restaurant owner who forbids alcohol in his diner, leading to negative consequences for his business.

All the Liquors

Source: Viki

In this tale, Kokdu, a grim reaper, takes over the body of a young doctor and unexpectedly meets Han Gye-jeol, who possesses the power to control Kokdu's every move.

Kokdu: Season Of Deity

Source MBC TV

Pontifex Rembrary battles dark forces in the Other World but gets trapped in the present as K-pop idol Woo Yeon Woo. He must find a way back and swap bodies with the real Yeon Woo to save both worlds.

The Heavenly Idol

Source: tvN

Ask the Stars is an upcoming South Korean TV series starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin. It revolves around the serendipitous meeting of a space tourist and an astronaut on a space station.

Ask the Stars

Source: tvN

