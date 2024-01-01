Heading 3

Top 10 rom-coms K-dramas to watch in 2024

 Rom-com K-dramas are one of the reasons why many K-dramas from all around the world have high standards

Image:  tvN.


And, today we are going to talk about the top rom-coms to watch in 2024

Image: tvN 


tvN’s most-watched series finale, this romantic K-drama features Kim Ji-won as a chaebol heir and Kim Soo-hyun as her husband, navigating marital crises

Queen of Tears

Image:  tvN.

A time-traveling tale of love and tragedy, featuring Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok. A devoted fan attempts to save her idol from his future death

Lovely Runner

Image:  tvN.

A former golfer, played by Kim Ha-neul, faces marital challenges with a mysterious bodyguard, portrayed by Rain, testing her loyalties

 Red Swan

Image:  Disney+

A cancer patient time-travels to prevent her murder by her husband, seeking revenge with help from a man who loves her

Marry My Husband

Image: tvN 

A crown prince and assassin navigate love and identity in this drama starring Park Ji-hoon and Hong Ye-ji

Love Song for Illusion

Image:  KBS2

Two high school rivals, now medical professionals, reunite during their career slumps and find support and love. Stars Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik

 Doctor Slump

Image:  JTBC

Widowed for 15 years, Jo Yeo-hwa (Lee Hanee) secretly helps people at night and dreams of a future with officer Park Soo-ho (Lee Jong-won)

Knight Flower

Image:  MBC

Prince Lee In (Jo Jung Suk), taken hostage by the Qing Dynasty, falls for baduk player Kang Hee Soo (Shin Se Kyung). They navigate love and revenge

Captivating the King

Image:  tvN

