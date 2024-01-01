Top 10 rom-coms K-dramas to watch in 2024
Rom-com K-dramas are one of the reasons why many K-dramas from all around the world have high standards
Image: tvN.
And, today we are going to talk about the top rom-coms to watch in 2024
Image: tvN
tvN’s most-watched series finale, this romantic K-drama features Kim Ji-won as a chaebol heir and Kim Soo-hyun as her husband, navigating marital crises
Queen of Tears
Image: tvN.
A time-traveling tale of love and tragedy, featuring Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok. A devoted fan attempts to save her idol from his future death
Lovely Runner
Image: tvN.
A former golfer, played by Kim Ha-neul, faces marital challenges with a mysterious bodyguard, portrayed by Rain, testing her loyalties
Red Swan
Image: Disney+
A cancer patient time-travels to prevent her murder by her husband, seeking revenge with help from a man who loves her
Marry My Husband
Image: tvN
A crown prince and assassin navigate love and identity in this drama starring Park Ji-hoon and Hong Ye-ji
Love Song for Illusion
Image: KBS2
Two high school rivals, now medical professionals, reunite during their career slumps and find support and love. Stars Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik
Doctor Slump
Image: JTBC
Widowed for 15 years, Jo Yeo-hwa (Lee Hanee) secretly helps people at night and dreams of a future with officer Park Soo-ho (Lee Jong-won)
Knight Flower
Image: MBC
Prince Lee In (Jo Jung Suk), taken hostage by the Qing Dynasty, falls for baduk player Kang Hee Soo (Shin Se Kyung). They navigate love and revenge
Captivating the King
Image: tvN