Top 10 Romance Korean Novels
The story is about two actors Bryan and Hana who faked a relationship to hype their new K-drama somehow Hana met Minjee who was her audition rival, and they both started to catch feelings
Flip the script by Lylaa Lee
Publisher: Katherine Tegen Books
Once Upon a K-Prom by Kat Cho
Publisher: Disney Hyperion
The story revolves around Elena who is not interested in dates at all, one day a famous K-pop star Robbie shows up at her door asking her to prom, he was her childhood crush, and now Elena has to decide if she can handle all the hate she’ll be getting from the toxic fans
The novel is about Nate Jae-Woo Kim and Kate Anderson who had a major financial crisis and decided to join a survival zombie-themed escape room with a big prize money. They teamed up together for the challenge and somehow their chemistry together caused a spark
The Perfect Escape by Suzanne Park
Publisher: Sourcebooks
The story is about an overweight girl whose dream is to become a K-pop star, she tries dodging the high K-pop standards and signs up for a competition where she met Henry, her cute competitor
I’ll Be the One by Lyla Lee
Publisher: Katherine Tegen Books
Frank Li and Joy Song have parents who force them to only date Korean, but both had lovers who weren't Korean, so they planned a fake dating scenario to spam their parents little did they know that they would be falling for each other
Frankly In Love by David Yoon
Publisher: G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers
The story is about an ambitious girl called Valerina Kwon who runs a beauty company with her cousin but one fine day Wes Jung shows up and starts selling K-pop beauty products and he overnight became their competition. Soon Valerina and Wes Jung’s chemistry starts blooming
Made In Korea by Sarah Suk
Publisher: Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
The story is about Rachel Kim who is working hard to become a successful K-pop idol, but her world suddenly changed when she saw Jason Lee, who has already made it as part of the K-pop canon
SHINE by Jessica Jung
Publisher: Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
The story revolves around a girl named Jenny and how she met this mysterious guy at her uncle's karaoke bar in Los Angeles, days later she goes back to south korea and was surprised to see the same guy enrolled in her school and she also gets to know that he was a famous K-pop Idol
XOXO by Axie Oh
Publisher: HarperTeen
The Novel I is about a famous K-pop star Lucky, and how one day she met a photographer name, Jack, and how they both gets closer while exploring the beauty of HongKong
Somewhere Only We Know by Maurene Goo
Publisher: Square Fish
Emergency Contact is a love story that revolves around a Korean-American freshman at the University of Texas and how she gave Sam her number after she was passing by as Sam has his first panic attack
Emergency Contact by Mary H.K Choi
Publisher: Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers