Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

july 16, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Romance Korean Novels

The story is about two actors Bryan and Hana who faked a relationship to hype their new K-drama somehow Hana met Minjee who was her audition rival, and they both started to catch feelings

Flip the script by Lylaa Lee

Publisher: Katherine Tegen Books

Once Upon a K-Prom by Kat Cho

Publisher: Disney Hyperion

The story revolves around Elena who is not interested in dates at all, one day a famous K-pop star Robbie shows up at her door asking her to prom, he was her childhood crush, and now Elena has to decide if she can handle all the hate she’ll be getting from the toxic fans

The novel is about Nate Jae-Woo Kim and Kate Anderson who had a major financial crisis and decided to join a survival zombie-themed escape room with a big prize money. They teamed up together for the challenge and somehow their chemistry together caused a spark

The Perfect Escape by Suzanne Park

Publisher: Sourcebooks

The story is about an overweight girl whose dream is to become a K-pop star, she tries dodging the high K-pop standards and signs up for a competition where she met Henry, her cute competitor

I’ll Be the One by Lyla Lee

Publisher: Katherine Tegen Books

Frank Li and Joy Song have parents who force them to only date Korean, but both had lovers who weren't Korean, so they planned a fake dating scenario to spam their parents little did they know that they would be falling for each other

Frankly In Love by David Yoon

Publisher: G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers

The story is about an ambitious girl called Valerina Kwon who runs a beauty company with her cousin but one fine day Wes Jung shows up and starts selling K-pop beauty products and he overnight became their competition. Soon Valerina and Wes Jung’s chemistry starts blooming

Made In Korea by Sarah Suk

Publisher: Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

The story is about Rachel Kim who is working hard to become a successful K-pop idol, but her world suddenly changed when she saw Jason Lee, who has already made it as part of the K-pop canon

SHINE by Jessica Jung

Publisher: Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

The story revolves around a girl named Jenny and how she met this mysterious guy at her uncle's karaoke bar in Los Angeles, days later she goes back to south korea and was surprised to see the same guy enrolled in her school and she also gets to know that he was a famous K-pop Idol

XOXO by Axie Oh

Publisher: HarperTeen

The Novel I is about a famous K-pop star Lucky, and how one day she met a photographer name, Jack, and how they both gets closer while exploring the beauty of HongKong

Somewhere Only We Know by Maurene Goo

Publisher: Square Fish

Emergency Contact is a love story that revolves around a Korean-American freshman at the University of Texas and how she gave Sam her number after she was passing by as Sam has his first panic attack

Emergency Contact by Mary H.K Choi

Publisher: Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here