Top 10 Romantic K-drama Couples We Can't Get Over
These two lit up the screen with their sizzling chemistry in Descendants of the Sun. Fans are eager for their reunion
Image: KBS2
Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo
The Heirs brought us the charming pairing of Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye. Their on-screen romance left fans longing for more
Image: SBS
Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye
My Love from the Star showcased Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun's out-of-this-world chemistry. A reunion would be stellar!
Image: SBS
Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun
Secret Garden united Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won in a magical love story. Fans are hoping for more enchantment
Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won
Image: SBS
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim saw Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young's undeniable chemistry. A reunion would be a workplace romance dream
Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young
Image: tvN
Healer delivered an action-packed romance with Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young. Fans crave their thrilling reunion
Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young
Image: KBS2
W - Two Worlds brought Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo together across dimensions. A reunion would transcend expectations
Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo
Image: MBC
Business Proposal brought together Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong’s undeniable chemistry left the fans speechless carving more of their screen presence
Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong
Image: SBS
Goblin featured Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na's unforgettable pairing. A reunion in the afterlife would be heavenly
Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na
Image: tvN
Something in the Rain melted hearts with Jung Hae In and Son Ye Jin's tender love. Fans await their heartwarming reunion
Jung Hae In and Son Ye Jin
Image: JTBC