Pujya Doss

august 22, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Romantic K-pop Hits of 2023 

This is a sweet and dreamy ballad about first love, the song lyrics are catchy and simple. Listening to it in Jisoo's voice makes it more beautiful

FLOWER by Jisoo

Image: YG Entertainment

Moon Su Jin's latest track Never Let Me Go is an R&B song that makes your soul want to dance with heart-melting lyrics and graceful music 

Never Let Me Go - Moon Sujin

Image: Million Market

This is a powerful and confident song about owning your power and taking control of your love life. The vocals are fierce while the lyrics are bold and unapologetic

Queencard by (G)I-DLE

Image: Cube Entertainment

This is a playful and fun song about the excitement of new love. The song lyrics are simple and catchy with energetic and youthful vocals

OMG by NewJeans

Image: ADOR

This is a dreamy and romantic song about the feeling of being head over heels in love. The song lyrics are sweet and innocent with the perfect mix of TXT vocals

Sugar Rush Ride by TXT

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

This is a confident and self-assuring song about embracing yourself and self-love. The song lyrics are empowering and inspiring with strong and clear vocals. 

 I AM by IVE

Image: Starship Entertainment

This is a funky and groovy song about the joy of being in love. The lyrics of this song are playful and fun that go perfectly with the smooth vocals of Jimin

Image: YG Entertainment

Vibe by TAEYANG ft. Jimin 

This is a trending, catchy, and upbeat song about the power of love at first sight. The lyrics are simple and repetitive with bright and cheerful vocals

Image:  ATTRAKT

Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY

This is a catchy and upbeat song that shows the excitement of being in new love and the vocals are extremely soothing to listen to with catchy lyrics

Love Me Like This by NMIXX

Image:  JYP Entertainment

This is a catchy and upbeat song by the boy band that shows the desperate feeling of love through their lyrics and emotional and lighthearted vocals. 

Tinnitus by TXT

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

