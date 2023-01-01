Top 10 Romantic K-pop Hits of 2023
This is a sweet and dreamy ballad about first love, the song lyrics are catchy and simple. Listening to it in Jisoo's voice makes it more beautiful
FLOWER by Jisoo
Image: YG Entertainment
Moon Su Jin's latest track Never Let Me Go is an R&B song that makes your soul want to dance with heart-melting lyrics and graceful music
Never Let Me Go - Moon Sujin
Image: Million Market
This is a powerful and confident song about owning your power and taking control of your love life. The vocals are fierce while the lyrics are bold and unapologetic
Queencard by (G)I-DLE
Image: Cube Entertainment
This is a playful and fun song about the excitement of new love. The song lyrics are simple and catchy with energetic and youthful vocals
OMG by NewJeans
Image: ADOR
This is a dreamy and romantic song about the feeling of being head over heels in love. The song lyrics are sweet and innocent with the perfect mix of TXT vocals
Sugar Rush Ride by TXT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This is a confident and self-assuring song about embracing yourself and self-love. The song lyrics are empowering and inspiring with strong and clear vocals.
I AM by IVE
Image: Starship Entertainment
This is a funky and groovy song about the joy of being in love. The lyrics of this song are playful and fun that go perfectly with the smooth vocals of Jimin
Image: YG Entertainment
Vibe by TAEYANG ft. Jimin
This is a trending, catchy, and upbeat song about the power of love at first sight. The lyrics are simple and repetitive with bright and cheerful vocals
Image: ATTRAKT
Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY
This is a catchy and upbeat song that shows the excitement of being in new love and the vocals are extremely soothing to listen to with catchy lyrics
Love Me Like This by NMIXX
Image: JYP Entertainment
Click Here
This is a catchy and upbeat song by the boy band that shows the desperate feeling of love through their lyrics and emotional and lighthearted vocals.
Tinnitus by TXT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC