Top 10 Romantic Korean Actors
Hyun Bin is a versatile actor known for his leading roles in popular romantic dramas such as Secret Garden and Crash Landing on You
Hyun Bin
Image: VAST Entertainment.
He is one of the most popular Korean actors in the world. He is known for his charming and handsome looks, and has starred in many hit dramas, including Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs
Lee Min Ho
Image: MYM Entertainment
He is a talented actor who has starred in a variety of genres, including romance, comedy, and action. He is known for his emotional and expressive performances
Kim Soo Hyun
Image: Goldmedalist.
He is a popular actor known for his boyish charm and comedic timing. He has starred in many hit dramas, including What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? and Fight for My Way
Park Seo Joon
Image: Awesome ENT.
He is a versatile actor who has starred in a variety of roles, from action to romantic dramas. He is known for his athletic build and intense performances, and has starred in many hit dramas
Ji Chang Wook
Image: Glorious Entertainment.
He is a popular actor who rose to fame with his role in the hit drama "Descendants of the Sun" (2016). He is known for his good looks and charming personality
Song Joong Ki
Image: History D&C.
He is a popular actor who is known for his mature and sophisticated looks. He is known for his portrayal of complex and emotionally-driven characters
Image: Blossom Entertainment.
Gong Yoo
He is a popular actor who is known for his boyish good looks and acting skills. He has starred in many hit dramas, including W: Two Worlds and While You Were Sleeping
Image: A-Man Project.
Lee Jong Suk
He is a versatile actor who is known for his intense and charismatic performances. He has starred in many hit films, including Veteran and Burning
Yoo Ah In
Image: BH Entertainment
Click Here
He is a popular actor who is known for his good looks and acting skills. He has starred in many hit dramas, including The Heirs and Uncontrollably Fond
Kim Woo Bin
Image: SidusHQ.