Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 06, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Romantic Korean Actors

Hyun Bin is a versatile actor known for his leading roles in popular romantic dramas such as Secret Garden and Crash Landing on You

Hyun Bin

 Image: VAST Entertainment. 

He is one of the most popular Korean actors in the world. He is known for his charming and handsome looks, and has starred in many hit dramas, including Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs

Lee Min Ho 

Image: MYM Entertainment

He is a talented actor who has starred in a variety of genres, including romance, comedy, and action. He is known for his emotional and expressive performances 

Kim Soo Hyun 

Image: Goldmedalist. 

He is a popular actor known for his boyish charm and comedic timing. He has starred in many hit dramas, including What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? and Fight for My Way

Park Seo Joon 

Image: Awesome ENT. 

He is a versatile actor who has starred in a variety of roles, from action to romantic dramas. He is known for his athletic build and intense performances, and has starred in many hit dramas

Ji Chang Wook 

Image: Glorious Entertainment. 

He is a popular actor who rose to fame with his role in the hit drama "Descendants of the Sun" (2016). He is known for his good looks and charming personality

Song Joong Ki 

Image: History D&C. 

He is a popular actor who is known for his mature and sophisticated looks. He is known for his portrayal of complex and emotionally-driven characters

Image: Blossom Entertainment. 

Gong Yoo 

He is a popular actor who is known for his boyish good looks and acting skills. He has starred in many hit dramas, including W: Two Worlds and While You Were Sleeping

Image: A-Man Project. 

Lee Jong Suk 

He is a versatile actor who is known for his intense and charismatic performances. He has starred in many hit films, including Veteran and Burning

Yoo Ah In 

Image: BH Entertainment

He is a popular actor who is known for his good looks and acting skills. He has starred in many hit dramas, including The Heirs and Uncontrollably Fond

Kim Woo Bin 

Image: SidusHQ. 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here