Top 10 romantic Korean movies

Follow Mi Soo and Hyun Woo who first meet at a bakery and after exchanging thoughts at a radio station in the 1990s fall in love, but fate plays a game while interrupting them from meeting again

Tune in For Love

This office romance follows the story of two colleagues who enter a casual relationship based on love, pain, and pleasure, fortunately, they end up falling in love with each other

 Love and Leashes

Woo Jin has a peculiar problem that makes him wake up in a different body every day due to which his romantic relationship suffers, will love find a way

The Beauty Inside

Find love in unexpected places by following the characters of this movie who end up at a hotel on New Year's Eve

A Year End Medley 

Nothing Serious depicts the realities of modern-day dating, following a man and a woman who hate to be alone but hate dating 

 Nothing Serious

A Werewolf Boy tells the sweet romance story of a girl who befriends a mysterious boy in her father’s barn, turns out he is a werewolf

 A Werewolf Boy 

Follow the riveting story of a man who reminiscences on his love story when he receives the wedding invitation of his ex-lover

On Your Wedding Day 

Sweet and Sour is the story of a couple who desperately try to make long distance relationship work

Sweet & Sour 

Na Bo Ra follows a boy closely in high school for her best friend who is smitten by him, but she ends up finding love herself in the process

 20th Century Girl 

Follow the story of a refugee from North Korea in Belgium where he is struggling to get refugee status, he finds a dejected woman there and gets close to her

My Name is Loh Kiwan

