Pujya Doss

september 28 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Romantic Rainy K-dramas

Rainy days turn magical with a goblin's love story. Bring an umbrella; you might need it to shield yourself from sparks!

Image: tvN

Goblin 

Rainy forecasts and romance mix in this dreamy drama, where fate's umbrella opens wide

Image: SBS

While You Were Sleeping 

Alien love shines through raindrops in this cosmic romance that landed on Earth

Image: SBS

My Love from the Star 

Stormy weather can't dampen the sizzling chemistry between a soldier and a doctor

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun 

Rainy confessions create a whirlwind romance, perfect for a cozy day indoors

 Image: JTBC

 Something in the Rain

This action-packed love story arrives rain or shine. Keep dry while you swoon

 Image: KBS2 

Healer

Rain can't dampen the passion between reality and fiction 

Image: MBC

W: Two Worlds 

Rainy time travel adds intrigue to love in this captivating series

Image: tvN

Tomorrow with You 

A rainy day prescription: Watch this drama for a dose of heartwarming romance

Image: tvN

Doctors 

Image: KBS2

Rainy nostalgia and timeless love make this drama a perfect choice for a cozy day in

Love Rain 

