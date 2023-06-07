Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

JUNE 07, 2023

Top 10 romantic songs

The beautiful, soulful song is sung by Arijit Singh with soothing and meaningful lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya

Apna Bana Le

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

The Love Storyian has stolen everyone’s hearts and is one of the most loved song

Kesariya

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The singer King rose to fame after people connected to the song and dedicated to their loved ones

Maan Meri Jaan

Image : King’s Instagram

The blissful song that showcased the amazing chemistry between the stars and touched people’s hearts

Raataan Lambiyan

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Dil Diyan Gallan

Image : YRF Music’s Instagram

The song expresses old school love with classic lyrics and focuses on deeply felt love

The on-screen chemistry is as good as the love story depicted through the amazing lyrics and the beautiful singing and the soulful melody

Tera Ban Jaunga

Image : Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

The film Aashiqui 2 was a musical film with great music and best romantic songs

Tum Hi Ho

Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram

The blissful song shot at exquisite locations and the pure love story depicted has made it one of the loved romantic songs

Mast Magan

Image : Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram

Tum Se Hi

Image : Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Imtiaz Ali makes sure to create magic in his films with the storyline and music and this song is no exception

Doobey

Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

The song expresses being deeply in love and was one of the trending songs

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here