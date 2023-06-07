Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 07, 2023
Top 10 romantic songs
The beautiful, soulful song is sung by Arijit Singh with soothing and meaningful lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya
Apna Bana Le
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
The Love Storyian has stolen everyone’s hearts and is one of the most loved song
Kesariya
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The singer King rose to fame after people connected to the song and dedicated to their loved ones
Maan Meri Jaan
Image : King’s Instagram
The blissful song that showcased the amazing chemistry between the stars and touched people’s hearts
Raataan Lambiyan
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Dil Diyan Gallan
Image : YRF Music’s Instagram
The song expresses old school love with classic lyrics and focuses on deeply felt love
The on-screen chemistry is as good as the love story depicted through the amazing lyrics and the beautiful singing and the soulful melody
Tera Ban Jaunga
Image : Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
The film Aashiqui 2 was a musical film with great music and best romantic songs
Tum Hi Ho
Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
The blissful song shot at exquisite locations and the pure love story depicted has made it one of the loved romantic songs
Mast Magan
Image : Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram
Tum Se Hi
Image : Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Imtiaz Ali makes sure to create magic in his films with the storyline and music and this song is no exception
Doobey
Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
The song expresses being deeply in love and was one of the trending songs
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.