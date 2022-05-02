Heading 3

Top 10 Rookie K-pop Girl Groups 2023

A five-member girl group that debuted on March 28, 2023. They are known for their powerful vocals and catchy songs.

NewJeans 

Image: GLG Entertainment

A five-member girl group that debuted on July 5, 2023. They are known for their powerful vocals and girl crush image. 

KISS OF LIFE 

Image: MNH Entertainment

A five-member girl group that debuted on February 17, 2023. They are known for their refreshing and youthful image. 

LIMELIGHT 

Image: Global H Media

A six-member girl group that debuted on May 2, 2022. They are known for their unique concept and visuals.

LE SSERAFIM 

Image: HYBE Labels

A five-member girl group that debuted on April 20, 2023. They are known for their refreshing and youthful image.

FIFTY FIFTY 

Image: TOP Media

A six-member girl group that debuted on January 27, 2023. They are known for their diverse talents and visuals. 

H1-KEY 

Image: GLG Entertainment

A six-member girl group that debuted on December 1, 2021. They are known for their catchy songs and powerful performances.

Image: Starship Entertainment

Ive 

A seven-member girl group that debuted on February 22, 2022. They are known for their experimental sound and diverse visuals.

Image: JYP Entertainment

NMIXX 

A nine-member girl group that debuted on January 3, 2022. They are known for their energetic performances and catchy songs.

Kep1er 

Image: WAKEONE Entertainment and Swing Entertainment

A six-member girl group that debuted on November 10, 2021. They are known for their dark and mysterious concept.

Billlie 

Image: Mystic Story

