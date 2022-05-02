Top 10 Rookie K-pop Girl Groups 2023
A five-member girl group that debuted on March 28, 2023. They are known for their powerful vocals and catchy songs.
NewJeans
Image: GLG Entertainment
A five-member girl group that debuted on July 5, 2023. They are known for their powerful vocals and girl crush image.
KISS OF LIFE
Image: MNH Entertainment
A five-member girl group that debuted on February 17, 2023. They are known for their refreshing and youthful image.
LIMELIGHT
Image: Global H Media
A six-member girl group that debuted on May 2, 2022. They are known for their unique concept and visuals.
LE SSERAFIM
Image: HYBE Labels
A five-member girl group that debuted on April 20, 2023. They are known for their refreshing and youthful image.
FIFTY FIFTY
Image: TOP Media
A six-member girl group that debuted on January 27, 2023. They are known for their diverse talents and visuals.
H1-KEY
Image: GLG Entertainment
A six-member girl group that debuted on December 1, 2021. They are known for their catchy songs and powerful performances.
Image: Starship Entertainment
Ive
A seven-member girl group that debuted on February 22, 2022. They are known for their experimental sound and diverse visuals.
Image: JYP Entertainment
NMIXX
A nine-member girl group that debuted on January 3, 2022. They are known for their energetic performances and catchy songs.
Kep1er
Image: WAKEONE Entertainment and Swing Entertainment
A six-member girl group that debuted on November 10, 2021. They are known for their dark and mysterious concept.
Billlie
Image: Mystic Story