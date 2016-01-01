Heading 3

Top 10 Sad K-dramas to binge 

This supernatural thriller explores the poignant longing of an immortal military officer from the Joseon Dynasty, cursed with immortality, as he yearns to break free from eternal solitude

SOURCE: tvN 

Goblin

Despite its comedy-drama label, the 2016 series unfolds a heart-wrenching tale of emotional scars and painful separation, making it a must-watch for those drawn to profoundly moving stories

SOURCE: KBS 2

Uncontrollably Fond

The series delves into the desolation of three siblings and a mysterious outsider, each grappling with emotional burdens and seeking escape from their dead-end existence. Unfulfilled dreams, emotional entrapment, and haunting desires paint a melancholic picture of longing resonating deeply with viewers

SOURCE: JTBC

My Liberation Notes

The series delves into societal inequalities, class politics, and the struggles of those wrongfully accused, infusing moments of poignancy amid its thrilling plot twists. Emotional turmoil and the weight of circumstances create a multifaceted storyline that resonates emotionally

Big Mouth

SOURCE: Disney+

Na Hee Do's fencing pursuit and Baek Yi Jin's familial struggle depict the bittersweet echoes of sacrifice, shattered dreams, and enduring hardships across generations. The contemporary thread explores the emotional resonance of unresolved pasts, echoing life's poignant complexities

Twenty Five Twenty One

SOURCE: tvN

Hi! Bye, Mama

SOURCE: tvN

The series explores the poignant theme of navigating love, loss, and difficult choices in the afterlife, adding a layer of sadness to its storyline

As the story unfolds, viewers are drawn into the sadness of unresolved pasts, haunting regrets, and the complex emotions surrounding life and afterlife in the supernatural realm of the hotel

Hotel Del Luna

SOURCE: tvN

The backdrop of government scrutiny, secrecy, and the characters' hidden identities contributes to the overall somber atmosphere, creating a poignant tale that reflects the challenges and sacrifices made during the political turmoil of 1987 South Korea

Snowdrop

SOURCE: Disney+

Youth of May encapsulates the poignant theme of love and sacrifice against the backdrop of the Gwangju Uprising in 1980. The emotional struggles, sacrifices, and the inevitable clash of personal desires with the harsh realities of the uprising contribute to the overall somber tone of the drama

Youth of May

SOURCE: KBS2

The series masterfully portrays the emotional weight of Cha Do Hyun condition, blending mystery, comedy, and romance while bravely confronting the darker facets of mental health and trauma

Kill Me Heal Me

SOURCE: MBC

