Top 10 Sad Korean Shows on Netflix
Shin Joon Young and Noh Eul, now a celebrity and producer, in a heartbreakingly emotional story. Their reunion for a documentary evokes a bittersweet yearning for their fictional lives.
Uncontrollably Fond
Source: KBS2TV
The K-drama centers on Cha Do Hyun, a business heir with dissociative identity disorder. He enlists Oh Ri Jin's covert help to manage his multiple identities while her twin brother Ri On investigates
Kill Me Heal Me
Source: MBC
Squid Game portrays Seong Gi Hun's emotional journey through poverty and gambling. The show, reflecting societal issues, reveals genuine personalities amidst violence and wealth disparity, making it a poignant narrative
Squid Game
Source: NETFLIX
Goblin follows an immortal military general cursed by loss. He becomes a benevolent goblin, seeking redemption. Only his bride can end his immortality. Amid romance and bickering, the show offers emotional depth
Goblin
Source: tvN
The K-drama is about mystery and thrill, while emotional undertones drive the story. Baek Hee Sung hides his past from his wife Cha Ji Won, but as his history unravels, he becomes a murder suspect
Flower of Evil
Source: tvN
Mr. Sunshine portrays friendship, love, and patriotism in the late 19th century. Eugene, born into slavery in Joseon, becomes a U.S. Marine Corps Officer. His love for an aristocrat's granddaughter highlights class differences in a pre-World War 2 setting
Mr. Sunshine
Source: tvN
In Youth of May, nurse Myung Hee and medical student Hee-Tae navigate unexpected events during Gwangju's 1980 democracy movement. The drama highlights their romance amid the backdrop of the Gwangju Uprising
Youth Of May
Source: KBS2TV
The protagonist, Ki Seungnyang, defies class norms, and marries the Yuan emperor Toghon Temür instead of her first love, Wang Yu, becoming a Yuan empress. The drama captures her romantic and political journey and the emperor's profound love for her
Empress Ki
Source: MBC
The drama follows Go Ha Jin transported to Goryeo Dynasty, embroiled in palace intrigues and romances with princes Wang Wook and the fierce 4th Prince Wang So
Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart: Ryeo
Source: SBS
It's Okay To Not Be Okay follows Moon Gang Tae and Ko Moon Young at OK Psychiatric Hospital, exploring their emotional journeys as caretakers and authors with mental health challenges.
It's Okay To Not Be Okay
Source: tvN