Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 10, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Sad Korean Shows on Netflix

Shin Joon Young and Noh Eul, now a celebrity and producer, in a heartbreakingly emotional story. Their reunion for a documentary evokes a bittersweet yearning for their fictional lives.

Uncontrollably Fond

Source: KBS2TV

The K-drama centers on Cha Do Hyun, a business heir with dissociative identity disorder. He enlists Oh Ri Jin's covert help to manage his multiple identities while her twin brother Ri On investigates

Kill Me Heal Me

Source: MBC

Squid Game portrays Seong Gi Hun's emotional journey through poverty and gambling. The show, reflecting societal issues, reveals genuine personalities amidst violence and wealth disparity, making it a poignant narrative

Squid Game

Source: NETFLIX

Goblin follows an immortal military general cursed by loss. He becomes a benevolent goblin, seeking redemption. Only his bride can end his immortality. Amid romance and bickering, the show offers emotional depth

Goblin

Source: tvN

The K-drama is about mystery and thrill, while emotional undertones drive the story. Baek Hee Sung hides his past from his wife Cha Ji Won, but as his history unravels, he becomes a murder suspect

Flower of Evil

Source: tvN

Mr. Sunshine portrays friendship, love, and patriotism in the late 19th century. Eugene, born into slavery in Joseon, becomes a U.S. Marine Corps Officer. His love for an aristocrat's granddaughter highlights class differences in a pre-World War 2 setting

Mr. Sunshine

Source: tvN

In Youth of May, nurse Myung Hee and medical student Hee-Tae navigate unexpected events during Gwangju's 1980 democracy movement. The drama highlights their romance amid the backdrop of the Gwangju Uprising

Youth Of May

Source: KBS2TV

The protagonist, Ki Seungnyang, defies class norms, and marries the Yuan emperor Toghon Temür instead of her first love, Wang Yu, becoming a Yuan empress. The drama captures her romantic and political journey and the emperor's profound love for her

Empress Ki

Source: MBC

The drama follows Go Ha Jin transported to Goryeo Dynasty, embroiled in palace intrigues and romances with princes Wang Wook and the fierce 4th Prince Wang So

Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart: Ryeo

Source: SBS

It's Okay To Not Be Okay follows Moon Gang Tae and Ko Moon Young at OK Psychiatric Hospital, exploring their emotional journeys as caretakers and authors with mental health challenges.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay

Source: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here