Top 10 sad romance K-dramas
This supernatural romance weaves a tale of an immortal goblin and a young woman whose destiny is intertwined with his. A melancholic journey filled with love, sacrifice, and secrets unfolds
Goblin
Image: tvN
In this heart-wrenching drama, a top actor with a terminal illness reunites with his first love, a documentary producer. Together, they must confront their past and the harsh realities of their present
Uncontrollably Fond
Image: KBS2
Time-traveling takes center stage as a modern-day woman finds herself in the body of a Goryeo princess. Her journey through love and loss in a different era will tug at your heartstrings
Scarlet Heart: Ryeo
Image: SBS
A quirky angel is given a mission to help a cold-hearted ballerina find love, but as he gets entangled in her world, their bittersweet love story unfolds
Angel's Last Mission: Love
Image: KBS2
This touching drama follows a ghost who's given a second chance at life to be with her family once more. A tale of love, loss, and the afterlife
Hi Bye, Mama!
Image: tvN.
An intense and mature love story blooms between a woman in her 30s and her best friend's younger brother. It's a journey of forbidden love and societal pressures
Something in the Rain
Image: JTBC.
This series delves into the lives of people with mental health issues. The complex romance between a successful author and a psychiatrist is both heartrending and heartwarming
It's Okay, That's Love
Image: SBS
A struggling woman forms an unlikely bond with a much older man, and their platonic relationship becomes a source of solace and support amidst life's hardships
My Mister
Image: tvN
Insecure about her appearance, a student uses make-up to conceal her blemishes. However, she soon befriends a boy who sees her for her true self
True Beauty
Image: tvN
This emotional drama follows two individuals who are survivors of a tragic building collapse. As they work through their past traumas and pain, their relationship deepens, offering a bittersweet healing journey
Just Between Lovers
Image: JTBC