Top 10 Sci-fi K-dramas to start with
A crew of astronauts is sent to a research station on the moon to retrieve a mysterious sample
The Silent Sea
Image: Netflix
Split into two timelines - one in the present and the other in a futuristic society - this drama explores the intertwining stories of characters dealing with alien encounters and technological advances
Circle
Image: tvN
A man with extraordinary abilities and a mysterious past becomes a target for both scientific experiments and those seeking to harness his powers.
L.U.C.A.: The Beginning
Image: tvN
A grim reaper possesses a human body and teams up with a woman who can foresee death's arrival, leading to a complex exploration of life, death, and the supernatural
Black
Image: OCN
In a future where androids resemble humans, a robot created as a replacement for a chaebol heir faces the challenge of taking over his human counterpart's life
Are You Human Too?
Image: KBS2
A woman with face blindness falls for an AI hologram, exploring the blurred lines between virtual and reality in a heartwarming and unique love story.
My Holo Love
Image: Netflix
A CEO's life becomes entangled with an augmented reality game that blurs the lines between the virtual and real worlds, leading to unexpected dangers
Image: tvN
Memories of the Alhambra
People find themselves in a mysterious situation where they are sent back in time to one year earlier, but their attempts to change their fates lead to unforeseen consequences
Image: MBC
365: Repeat the Year
After losing his eyesight and his wife, a police officer is given biotechnology implants that turn him into a skilled fighter, leading to a battle against a criminal organization
Rugal
Image: OCN
Click Here
A crime-solving drama where detectives from the present communicate with a detective from the past through a mysterious walkie-talkie, aiding in solving cold cases and altering the course of events
Signal
Image: tvN