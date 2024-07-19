Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

 Sports 

JULY 19, 2024

Top 10 scorers in NBA history


With an outstanding score record of 40474, LeBron James bagged the title of NBA's all-time highest scorer 

 LeBron James

Image credit: LeBron James’s Instagram

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the title of the game's all-time scoring leader with an impressive all-time score of 38387 before LeBron James surpassed him 

Image credit: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Instagram

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Known for his offensive prowess, Karl Malone stands as the third-highest scorer in NBA history, with a massive score of 36928

 Karl Malone 

Image credit: Freepik

The legendary Lakers star accumulated an impressive score of 33643 throughout his journey, putting him in 4th place

Kobe Bryant

Image Credit: Kobe Bryant’s Instgram

Ranking 5th in the all-time high NBA score, this legendary player boasts a huge score of 32292 in his impressive career

Michael Jordan 

Image credit: Michael Jordan's Instagram

Considered as the best European basketball player, Dirk Nowitzki amassed 31560 points, placing him in the 6th place

 Dirk Nowitzki 

Image credit: Dirk Nowitzki's Instagram

The only player in NBA history who scored a 100-point record, Wilt Chamberlain has an amazing all-time score of 31419, putting him in the 7th spot

Wilt Chamberlain 

Image credit: Wilt Chamberlain’s Instagram

Taking the 8th position, we have Kevin Durant who scored a splendid 28924 in his career

 Kevin Durant 

Image credit: Kevin Durant’s Instagram

 Shaquille O'Neal 

Image: Shaquille O'Neal’s Instagram

Shaquille O'Neal's massive score of 28596 puts him in the 9th position

Carmelo Anthony 

Image: Carmelo Anthony's Instagram

In the 10th spot, we have Carmelo Anthony who amassed an impressive score of 28289 in his journey

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here