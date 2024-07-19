Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Sports
JULY 19, 2024
Top 10 scorers in NBA history
With an outstanding score record of 40474, LeBron James bagged the title of NBA's all-time highest scorer
LeBron James
Image credit: LeBron James’s Instagram
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the title of the game's all-time scoring leader with an impressive all-time score of 38387 before LeBron James surpassed him
Image credit: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Instagram
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Known for his offensive prowess, Karl Malone stands as the third-highest scorer in NBA history, with a massive score of 36928
Karl Malone
Image credit: Freepik
The legendary Lakers star accumulated an impressive score of 33643 throughout his journey, putting him in 4th place
Kobe Bryant
Image Credit: Kobe Bryant’s Instgram
Ranking 5th in the all-time high NBA score, this legendary player boasts a huge score of 32292 in his impressive career
Michael Jordan
Image credit: Michael Jordan's Instagram
Considered as the best European basketball player, Dirk Nowitzki amassed 31560 points, placing him in the 6th place
Dirk Nowitzki
Image credit: Dirk Nowitzki's Instagram
The only player in NBA history who scored a 100-point record, Wilt Chamberlain has an amazing all-time score of 31419, putting him in the 7th spot
Wilt Chamberlain
Image credit: Wilt Chamberlain’s Instagram
Taking the 8th position, we have Kevin Durant who scored a splendid 28924 in his career
Kevin Durant
Image credit: Kevin Durant’s Instagram
Shaquille O'Neal
Image: Shaquille O'Neal’s Instagram
Shaquille O'Neal's massive score of 28596 puts him in the 9th position
Carmelo Anthony
Image: Carmelo Anthony's Instagram
In the 10th spot, we have Carmelo Anthony who amassed an impressive score of 28289 in his journey
