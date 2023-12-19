Heading 3

December 19, 2023

Top 10 shows like Game of Thrones

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this prequel series focuses on the civil war that took place during the Targaryen Dynasty

House of the Dragon

Netflix's adaptation of a Polish series shares a similar genre of fantasy, action, and adventure with Game of Thrones

The Witcher

Regarded as the modern depiction of the British Royal family, the plotline based on power and succession reminds us of this HBO series 

The Crown

Focused during the time of the 10th century AD in England, if you like the fantasy element and power dynamics of Game of Thrones, then this should be on your watchlist 

The Last Kingdom

Released in 2014, this series has an equally complex plotline like Game of Thrones, however, the fantasy elements are quite less here 

Black Sails

Based on the real event, the reign of the Tudor dynasty will remind you of the battle of succession and power-hungry rulers in the land of Westeros

The Tudors

Stars Caitriona Balfe as a World War II-era nurse the story’s historical and adventurous elements will undoubtedly give a déjà vu 

Outlander

A prequel series to the popular The Lord of the Rings franchise like GOT the story revolves around a fantasy world of the Second Age of Middle-earth's history 

The Rings of Power

The Wheel of Time

Run for two seasons, The Wheel of Time also has the narrative of the reincarnation of Dragons

This sci-fi HBO series also showcases moral dilemmas and distressing subject matter like the George R. R. Martin’s novel adaptation 

Westworld

