Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
December 19, 2023
Top 10 shows like Game of Thrones
Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this prequel series focuses on the civil war that took place during the Targaryen Dynasty
House of the Dragon
Netflix's adaptation of a Polish series shares a similar genre of fantasy, action, and adventure with Game of Thrones
The Witcher
Regarded as the modern depiction of the British Royal family, the plotline based on power and succession reminds us of this HBO series
The Crown
Focused during the time of the 10th century AD in England, if you like the fantasy element and power dynamics of Game of Thrones, then this should be on your watchlist
The Last Kingdom
Released in 2014, this series has an equally complex plotline like Game of Thrones, however, the fantasy elements are quite less here
Black Sails
Based on the real event, the reign of the Tudor dynasty will remind you of the battle of succession and power-hungry rulers in the land of Westeros
The Tudors
Stars Caitriona Balfe as a World War II-era nurse the story’s historical and adventurous elements will undoubtedly give a déjà vu
Outlander
A prequel series to the popular The Lord of the Rings franchise like GOT the story revolves around a fantasy world of the Second Age of Middle-earth's history
The Rings of Power
The Wheel of Time
Run for two seasons, The Wheel of Time also has the narrative of the reincarnation of Dragons
This sci-fi HBO series also showcases moral dilemmas and distressing subject matter like the George R. R. Martin’s novel adaptation
Westworld
