Top 10 Signs You're Officially a K-drama Addict
You eagerly count down the days for your favorite K-drama's next installment
Living for the Weekend's New Episode
Discovering an old gem means disappearing into a weekend-long viewing marathon
Binge-watching Completed Dramas
You barely register the subtitles anymore, fully immersed in the K-drama world
Subtitles are Second Nature
You find yourself using basic Korean greetings or exclamations in daily life
Picking Up Korean Phrases
You suddenly crave all the delicious dishes you saw on screen
Food Cravings Inspired by Dramas
You find yourself drawn to trendy styles you saw your favorite actors rocking
Fashion Inspired by K-dramas
You can't help but root for the sweet guy who might not get the girl
Second Lead Syndrome is Real
Your playlist is filled with catchy tunes from your favorite K-dramas
K-Drama OSTs on Repeat
Your travel bucket list now includes a trip to explore the filming locations
Dream Vacation - Seoul, South Korea
You can't stop talking about K-dramas and spreading the love to your friends and family
Recommending K-dramas to Everyone