Pujya Doss

APRIL 13, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Signs You're Officially a K-drama Addict

You eagerly count down the days for your favorite K-drama's next installment

IMAGE CREDITS: SBS

Living for the Weekend's New Episode

Discovering an old gem means disappearing into a weekend-long viewing marathon

IMAGE CREDITS: SBS

Binge-watching Completed Dramas

You barely register the subtitles anymore, fully immersed in the K-drama world

IMAGE CREDITS: SBS

Subtitles are Second Nature

You find yourself using basic Korean greetings or exclamations in daily life

IMAGE CREDITS: SBS

Picking Up Korean Phrases

You suddenly crave all the delicious dishes you saw on screen

IMAGE CREDITS: SBS

Food Cravings Inspired by Dramas

You find yourself drawn to trendy styles you saw your favorite actors rocking

IMAGE CREDITS: SBS

Fashion Inspired by K-dramas

You can't help but root for the sweet guy who might not get the girl

IMAGE CREDITS: SBS

Second Lead Syndrome is Real

Your playlist is filled with catchy tunes from your favorite K-dramas

IMAGE CREDITS: SBS

K-Drama OSTs on Repeat

Your travel bucket list now includes a trip to explore the filming locations

IMAGE CREDITS: SBS

Dream Vacation - Seoul, South Korea

You can't stop talking about K-dramas and spreading the love to your friends and family

IMAGE CREDITS: SBS

Recommending K-dramas to Everyone

