Top 10 Signs You're Officially a K-pop Stan
Whether it's in Korean or your native language, you chant along flawlessly, showing your dedication to your favorite group
Image: JYP Entertainment
You Know Every Fanchant by Heart:
From morning jams to bedtime tunes, K-pop dominates your playlist, providing the soundtrack to your daily life
Image: JYP Entertainment
Your Playlist Is 90% K-pop:
One day it's Jimin, the next it's Taeyong. Your bias list is a revolving door of bias wreckers, making it impossible to pick just one
Your Bias List Is Ever-Changing:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Thanks to hours of practice and countless dance covers, you can nail K-pop choreographies with precision and style
You Can Recreate Choreos Like a Pro:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Your feeds are filled with K-pop memes, fancams, and updates, much to the delight of your followers
Your Social Media Is K-pop Central:
Image: SM Entertainment
From comeback and bias to selca and sasaeng, you speak the language of the K-pop fandom fluently, no translation needed
You're Fluent in Fan Language:
Image: YG Entertainment
Whether it's waving, spinning, or syncing up with the music, you wield your lightstick like a seasoned concert-goer
You've Mastered the Art of Lightstick Coordination:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
From albums and posters to lightsticks and photocards, your room resembles a K-pop shrine, showcasing your love for your favorite groups
Your Merch Collection Is Overflowing:
Image: SM Entertainment
Time zones be damned, you're always present for online fan meetings, ready to interact with your idols and fellow fans
You Attend Virtual Fan Meetings:
Image: YG Entertainment
Click Here
From Seoul to New York, you're ready to hop on a plane at a moment's notice to catch your favorite group live in concert
You're Willing to Travel the World for a Concert:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC