Pujya Doss

april 13, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Signs You're Officially a K-pop Stan

Whether it's in Korean or your native language, you chant along flawlessly, showing your dedication to your favorite group

Image: JYP Entertainment

You Know Every Fanchant by Heart: 

From morning jams to bedtime tunes, K-pop dominates your playlist, providing the soundtrack to your daily life

Image: JYP Entertainment

Your Playlist Is 90% K-pop: 

One day it's Jimin, the next it's Taeyong. Your bias list is a revolving door of bias wreckers, making it impossible to pick just one

Your Bias List Is Ever-Changing: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Thanks to hours of practice and countless dance covers, you can nail K-pop choreographies with precision and style

You Can Recreate Choreos Like a Pro: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Your feeds are filled with K-pop memes, fancams, and updates, much to the delight of your followers

Your Social Media Is K-pop Central: 

Image: SM Entertainment

From comeback and bias to selca and sasaeng, you speak the language of the K-pop fandom fluently, no translation needed

You're Fluent in Fan Language: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Whether it's waving, spinning, or syncing up with the music, you wield your lightstick like a seasoned concert-goer

You've Mastered the Art of Lightstick Coordination: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

From albums and posters to lightsticks and photocards, your room resembles a K-pop shrine, showcasing your love for your favorite groups

Your Merch Collection Is Overflowing: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Time zones be damned, you're always present for online fan meetings, ready to interact with your idols and fellow fans

You Attend Virtual Fan Meetings: 

Image: YG Entertainment

From Seoul to New York, you're ready to hop on a plane at a moment's notice to catch your favorite group live in concert

You're Willing to Travel the World for a Concert: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

